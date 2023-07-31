Del Gray mug

Del Gray Managing Editor Messenger Index

Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Idaho High School Activities Association will be considering the passage of a new system to classify groupings by which Idaho high schools will placed against each other in statewide sports, music, drama, debate and speech competitions.

At first glance there appears to be very little change in the proposed re-classification under consideration. Same number of classifications, just different titles. The classification that Emmett has been operating in for the past seven years has been called 4A. It would now be called 5A.

