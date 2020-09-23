I have only seen my mother cry twice. Once was when I was about to move from Sacramento to Southern California.
My mother was a lobbyist for the AARP in California’s capitol when I was in my mid twenties. I spent my last night at her home and she fixed me a lovely breakfast in the early hours before I hit the road. I hugged her and kissed her cheek, and after I promised to call her along the way, and when I got to my destination. I told her “l love you like a rock, Maman.”
She started crying. I couldn’t believe it! My mother, my rock, crying. It caught me off-guard. There is nothing so sobering as a long car ride for a person (moi) to think about a crying mother. I moved because I was chasing a dream — a new found passion...comedy.
I began my comedy career during an election year, 1988. To get any material to write skits for my shows, all I had to do was to open a newspaper or turn on the news. That year, there was a horde of youngish Democratic candidates. Well, certainly younger than President Reagan, and it was exciting to hear what this pack of whippersnappers had to say. There was Dick Gephardt, Paul Simon, Michael Dukakis, Jesse Jackson, Al Gore, Joe Biden, Bruce Babbitt, David Duke, Mickey Mouse and The Incredible Hulk, just to name a few.
Early on, the front runner was Gary Hart, who ended up on a boat, ‘Monkey Business’ and the rest was history. And Republican Senator Bob Dole wanted to give V.P. George H.W. Bush a run for his money. Lest we not forget Bush’s V.P. running-mate, the young and seemingly intellectually challenged, Dan Quayle.
If you didn’t see humor in that passel of politicos, you were in a coma.
The first time I had ever seen my mother cry was in 1972 when I was ten years old. My mother and I were at a neighbor’s house, watching the Presidential election results. It was Democratic candidate Senator George McGovern trying to unseat President Richard “I am not a crook” Nixon. Tricky Dick won by a landslide.
I didn’t quite know what to do or say to my mother as we walked home, across the street to our house. I had never seen her in this state before. She was always the one that lifted my spirits when I had been crying. I didn’t pay attention to politics until I was 18. It can move people to tears, or laughter, or heated debate, and that’s just watching the political ads on TV!
My mother has since passed away, but I find myself saying “Mom, you would not believe what is happening!” whenever I hear something that gets my political blood boiling. And today, in this election year, if you don’t have a reaction to what is happening politically, no matter which candidates you will vote for or which party you support, you, my friends, may be in a coma. So check your pulse, then cry me a river!