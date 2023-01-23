Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Idaho Legislature, back in regular session, is about to be yanked in two radically different directions on one of its core subject areas: education.

That split was apparent in two vivid events on the same day, the first day of the session.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments