Randy Stapilus

Jared thompson

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Amid all the complaints from parents and activists about what they don’t like in public schools, are there ways forward to deal with the constant uproar and simply improve public education? Are there ways to break through the constant telling, accusations and self-destruction?

Sure. And for one good example of useful general direction, look to the Bonneville School District at Idaho Falls, which is in the middle of trying “mastery based teaching.”

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.