As we prepare for the holiday season, there is so much to be thankful for. As Idaho’s attorney general, I’m thankful for this great state and all it has to offer. I’m proud of the work we all do to keep one another safe. The holidays are a time for coming together and celebrating. They are also a time of responsibility. As a nation, we have worked together—with community partners, businesses, and families—to bring underage drinking to historic lows. This responsibility starts with each of us, and we must remain vigilant.

I’m happy to support the We Don’t Serve Teens campaign, an initiative that invites us all to work together to stop teen access to alcohol. The message is simple: serving, supplying, or selling alcohol to anyone under the legal drinking age is unsafe, illegal, and irresponsible. In 1991, 80% of American teens had consumed alcohol at least once. Today, more than three out of five teens (64%) have never consumed alcohol. We should all take pride in this progress. However, the availability of alcohol to those under the legal drinking age remains high with eight out of 10 high school seniors reporting it is easy for them to access alcohol.

