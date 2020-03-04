When we started to tackle the issues of growth in Gem County we knew it would be a complex endeavor. With each peel of the onion there appears another layer. For most of us it is frustrating.
How does one issue affect another? How do you balance the rights of one party without infringing on the rights of another. How do we create a vibrant and flourishing economic community without succumbing to urban sprawl with no apparent end game?
Each of us are affected differently and often profoundly. How we translate that beyond ourselves to prepare a place we can share with our families for generations to come is the challenge.
Its going to require time, patience, and an effort to understand each other. However, the time issue seems to be getting pinched from all sides.
Starting next week the Messenger Index is going to offer a new column each week that hopefully can hear what people are saying, what questions are truly being asked, and what possible solutions can be found.
“Growing Concerns” will take your questions and seek answers from local officials, outside sources, and other community members. These are not to be personality or personal attack questions. What is it you are struggling to understand in regards to growth and all its facets? Many of our stories try to dig deeper into issues but we don’t always ask the same questions you would.
This will be different than letters to the editor. We want specific questions and will seek specific answers. You can submit anonymously or ask to be credited with the question. Questions and answers will be shared weekly in print and online. Send them to newsroom@messenger-index.com or to Messenger Index, 120 N. Washington, Emmett, 83617. Note on your submission that this is your “Growing Concern”.