Youth auction postponed to September

Due to the current health concerns for our community, and recommendations of the CDC, the 2020 Youth Benefit Dinner and Auction has been POSTPONED. It will now be held on September 19, 2020 at the Gem County Fairgrounds.
We are excited to announce that the flamingos will be flocking our Sponsor businesses throughout the next few months as we continue to let others know YOU support our youth!
Meanwhile, youth groups will continue to sell Raffle tickets until right before the auction. This is a great opportunity for each to earn money for their group. The youth groups get 50 cents for each raffle ticket they sell. That profit is over and above what the group has requested from the actual auction funds.
We also have members still requesting donations from local merchants. It’s not too late to make a donation! We really could not raise the money our youth need if it weren’t for the donations we receive from the community. Our list of donors and sponsors will be posted in the Messenger Index in the very near future.
Thank you for your support of this event that funds activities for the youth of Gem County. We trust you will be able to join us on September 19.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact John Buck, 208-369-1785 or klrainbow49@gmail.com.