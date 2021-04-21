Gem County’s 18th Annual Youth Appreciation Day (YAD) will be celebrated this year with a new look. It will offer a free drive-in movie to the first 250 cars at the Frontier Drive-In Movie Theater located at the Mill site off East Main in Emmett, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Gates will open at 8 p.m. and the movie will begin at dark, or around 9:15 p.m.
The movie showing is “Dennis the Menace,” a comedy for the entire family to enjoy. Everyone attending will be given a ticket to be redeemed for one small drink and one free popcorn or $2 in Concessions. Cotton Candy will also be free. All cars will tune into 88.5 FM for audio.
The YAD committee members wanted to make sure the event was celebrated this year, while following COVID-19 guidelines. Like in past years, their goal was to provide a fun, family event for Gem County families.
The movie will last around 1 hour and 36 minutes. When turning north off East Main, cars will turn left immediately after crossing the railroad tracks and be directed by signs and traffic attendants.
Special thanks to the Emmett Rotary, the YAD Organizing Committee, Gem County 4-H, Mitchell Industrial Park, Frontier Drive-In at the Mill, and the Gem County Rec District, for making this event possible.