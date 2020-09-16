Come on down to this year’s homecoming parade! The parade is on Friday, September 18th and starts at 12:00 PM! Please note that because of COVID 19, we will not be giving any high fives or be allowing any type of contact between the parade attendees and the other participants. However, we can still build huskie spirit and come together as one! The directions are as follows: The parade starts on the corner of Boise Avenue and Main Street, then heads east towards Johns Avenue. It then proceeds south, and then turns on 4th Street, and goes west and ends on Boise Avenue. We hope to see you all there! We love our Emmett community!
- The Associated Student Body of Emmett High