Clyde Hunt was 17-years-old when he moved from Emmett, Idaho to Southern California. The year was 1940. What awaited him there was the opportunity to work at Lockheed Aircraft and the chance to make something of himself. It would be some time later that a man would come and recruit Hunt, offering him a job and training to work as a machinist elsewhere. Hunt took the job, not realizing that when he quit at Lockheed he was then eligible to be drafted into the service on the brink of World War II.
“I didn’t know about the draft board rule I broke, but soon learned, when I was ordered to report back to Emmett with short notice, a date much earlier in my life than it would have been if I had never gone to California,” said Hunt. “They sent me to Fort Douglas in Utah for induction, after that I belonged to the Army.”
The state of the country had been through a lot at the time. Going from the Great Depression, a stagnant economy, to being out of control with an open debt and cost plus. The war was the cherry on top.
After being inducted, Hunt was then sent to St. Petersburg, Florida, by rail, for basic training.
The United Services Organization (USO) had everything on the train, including great food, beautiful women and fine hospitality according to Hunt.
“There was a pretty smiling girl to hand out each item: a pack of tailor made, a book of matches, a pack of Wrigley gum and treats, including homemade cookies, cake or fresh peach pie. Last in line was that city’s prettiest woman, dressed up like Scarlett O’Hara, with long blinking eye lashes and a moist red lipped smile that promised you everything. They showed us Southern hospitality on red velvet.”
The train delivered Hunt to a large, old, second rate resort hotel. Known for it’s soft sand for short order drilling, double timing, fifty mile marches and inoculation shots.
“We lined up, without our shirts on, in a long line moving forward, one step at a time until we got to a door going into another room where there was a medic on each side of you. Each medic gave you an alcohol swab with one hand and poked a needle in you with the other,” recalls Hunt. “What I remember most is having to assemble at five o’clock every day for retreat, lowering the flag. We had to be in full uniform including tie. We had to stand at attention in perfect rank and file with our backs toward the late afternoon sun. If someone keeled from heat exhaustion, and there was always at least four or five, everyone that had moved was pointed out to do double time in ankle deep soft sand until retreat was over or they hauled you off. There were always ambulances slowly cruising behind us at all times.”
It was there in Florida that Hunt realized emotions have no part in the Army. “Both of my grandmothers died when I was in basic training. I got told the same answer for both, “unless they had raised you as a parent, no leave. We have a war to win.”
After passing basic training Hunt was sent to Chanute Field, Illinois for welding school. It would be during his last two weeks there that he learned metallurgy and became a Corporal, something that benefited him years later when he began working for the Boise Cascade Mill.
The “back northern bunch” was broken up and sent all over. Hunt, on the other hand, stayed in the states and lived off base in Great Bend, Kansas. It was there that he became part of the 20th Air Force -- made up of brand new B-29’s, heavy duty, long range, two-bomb-bayed with the newest, highest, technology. Due to promises made by high ranking Allied leaders, Boeing and the Air Force decided to fast track the B-29’s into active overseas duties. Boeing shipped the bombers from the assembly line to the 20th Air Force in Oklahoma and Kansas. But, all too soon, the Army finished their gathering and he was shipped out once again to Norfolk, Virginia.
It was in Virginia that Hunt would be approved for pilot training and in the same breath have it taken away. “I was pleased and happy to hear that I had been approved. The application suggested two years or more of college, I passed it without graduating high school. But moments later the Commanding Officer said, “I am not going to sign your release papers, I want you overseas with me.” And overseas he went.
Hunt left Norfolk, Virginia’s harbor on Feb. 11, 1944 and arrived in India sixty-four days later on April 17. The trip was anything but enjoyable though.
Once on the ship, the fleet sailed eastward across the Atlantic to Gibraltar, the entrance to the meditarrean. “The third day aboard we sailed out into a hurricane and the sea was rough, we were under water as much as we were on top that first week,” recalls Hunt. “The ocean got so unbelievably violent, there were over 500 of us in that cargo hold, they had a steel door that was chained and locked so nobody could go on deck. The water came 15 to 16 feet over us, all of the holes were shut so no water could get in, a couple days into that storm everybody was sick and vomiting all over the place -- in their helmets, on their shirts, it was very unpleasant.”
Alongside dodging vomit, the crew was able to successfully dodge two torpedos.
“The sea had finally got calm enough that we could go out onto the deck, the sun was shining and it was very pretty. We had anchored the boat so it couldn’t drift. I remember looking towards the nose of our ship and seeing something in the water. I could see it coming towards us and it was in that moment that I realized what it was, a torpedo. A crew member on our boat had seen the periscope on the German submarine come up and he was able to put our boat parallel so it wouldn't get hit. It was then that I saw another torpedo on the other side of the ship. We had just minutes before that joined a convoy ship which was being protected by the “Destroyer Escort.” The next thing I know the Destroyer Escort had 7 or 8 depth charges on it’s side and sunk the German submarine. We were a few hundred miles from our destination so we continued on our way to India.”
Once in India, the B-29’s needed a place to land. The British had built a small shop along the runway for the sheet metal crew and an identical one for the welders. Hunt’s lieutenant kept him working mostly security work -- working on door hinges, sliding bolt locks and padlock hasps, “but things still weren’t working well,” said Hunt.
Things not going as planned didn’t stop the flyboys.
“We (the 444th Bombardment Group) were running short on reachable targets, but the flyboys didn’t want to quit. So they dreamed up an impossible raid to go out in glory.”
The Japanese Navy was hiding out in Singapore at this time, mostly south of India.
“I went to my welding tent to work and the loudspeakers came on, for the first time ever. They started broadcasting the same preflight instruction that had been given to the aircrews. It was something like this: it is approximately twenty-six and half hours flight time. By the book, if you mix your gas perfectly you will return here with a few gallons of fuel left. If you don’t set your fuel lean enough, you will run out. If you have a headwind coming or going you won’t make it. If you have to feather a prop you won’t make it back. If you have to take evasive action over the target you won’t make it back.”
There was more, but Hunt was sick in his heart. “Who would be dumb enough to buck those kinds of odds?” He thought. As it turned out, fifth-seven B-29's of the India 444th would be. They had dreamed it and believed it. A Pearl Harbor in reverse if you would. They loaded one thousand magnetic mines and sewed the Japs in so they couldn’t run. That told them they were coming back. The flyboys believed they were unhittable, so all they had to do was get there and they would become heroes.
“As I was listening to the loudspeaker, close to my welding tent, my Lieutenant came to me carrying a sheet of paper with a Red Cross logo on it,” remembers Hunt. He told me my wife’s doctor had asked them to try to arrange an emergency furlough for me. My wife was dying and not expected to recover; but my return, if in time, might steel her enough to affect her recovery.”
Hunt’s Lieutenant told him to go with him to his Jeep and pick up his possessions.
“My papers weren’t ready yet so I sat in the car and listened to my last report of my outfit. The lead pilot reported the first anti aircraft shell, it was dead ahead and at perfect altitude. The gunner had led him a speck too much or his cockpit would have been blown off. He checked his right wing man just in time to see the outer third of his right wing blown off, including one engine. The wing tank exploded into flames. They turned north but had no chance. He checked his left wing plane to find it had turned south in flames and black smoke. The lead pilot had immediately told his bombardier there would be no bomb run and to dump at will. He started an evasive maneuver, so he was destined to run out of fuel, 3 for 3. The announcer said two planes had troubles earlier and had turned back to land at Rangoon on a too short runway, but would be back after someone brought them gas and steel landing mts. As the jeep was leaving the base, the announcer said, the report just in: another B-29 halfway back belly landed successfully and got in their life raft. A U.S. Destroyer had answered their mayday call and was coming full speed to pick them up, but only if they could stay afloat for 6 hours.”
That was the last Hunt heard.
“I flew north to New Delhi from old Charra, just in time to make it back to see my wife. Just in time to beg her live,” Hunt said. She passed away shortly after his return.
Hunt learned nearly 60 years later that about twelve of the 57 B29s that went on the Singapore raid made it back to the B17 base in Guam and continued the war effort in the Pacific. A pilot from 444th India B29s with the best war record was chosen to be on the fateful mission that dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan to effectively end the war.
After the war, Hunt remarried, had two children and worked at the Boise Cascade Mill as a machinist until 1985. He is 97-years-old and still resides in Emmett.