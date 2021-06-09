Construction is expected to begin Monday, June 7, 2021 on South Johns Avenue in Gem County. This work will rehabilitate the roadway from 4th St to 12th St.
Construction will involve removing the existing surface, widening and repaving the roadway. The new structural sections will include roundabouts at 4th and 12th, as well as curb, gutter, sidewalk, and bike lanes
While work is underway, the road will be two lanes. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers or signage that will be present to direct traffic through the work zone.
This project is expected to be substantially completed by mid-October. The primary contractor is Diamond Contractors LLC.