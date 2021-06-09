South Johns from 4th Street perspective

South Johns Avenue as viewed looking south from 4th Street. The construction on S. Johns focuses on the stretch between 4th Street and 12th Street with modified roundabouts scheduled to be placed at those two intersections. New road, curbs, ADA compliant sidewalks and gutters are to be installed by an ITD contracted firm as soon as Emmett City Public Works grinds and removes the current asphalt to be reused elsewhere in the City.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Construction is expected to begin Monday, June 7, 2021 on South Johns Avenue in Gem County. This work will rehabilitate the roadway from 4th St to 12th St.

Construction will involve removing the existing surface, widening and repaving the roadway. The new structural sections will include roundabouts at 4th and 12th, as well as curb, gutter, sidewalk, and bike lanes

While work is underway, the road will be two lanes. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers or signage that will be present to direct traffic through the work zone.

This project is expected to be substantially completed by mid-October. The primary contractor is Diamond Contractors LLC.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments