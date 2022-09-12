Hwy 55

This week the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) begins work to repave State Highway 55 between Round Valley Road and Clear Creek in Valley County.

The project will focus on repaving a six-mile stretch of highway south of Cascade, repairing cracks, potholes, and overall uneven surfaces caused by weather, usage, and age. Additionally, construction will level out steep approaches and add a pavement apron to all roads and driveways connecting to the highway, providing a smooth and safe transition onto the newly paved surface.

