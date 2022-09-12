...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
This week the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) begins work to repave State Highway 55 between Round Valley Road and Clear Creek in Valley County.
The project will focus on repaving a six-mile stretch of highway south of Cascade, repairing cracks, potholes, and overall uneven surfaces caused by weather, usage, and age. Additionally, construction will level out steep approaches and add a pavement apron to all roads and driveways connecting to the highway, providing a smooth and safe transition onto the newly paved surface.
Travelers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes while crews work Monday through Friday afternoon. Temporary traffic signals will allow one lane to drive through the work zone at a time. Both lanes of SH-55 will be open during the weekend. Weather permitting, the project is expected to finish in late October.
“SH-55 is one of the most iconic highways in the state, with some of the best recreational opportunities Idaho has to offer,” said Greer Gardner, project engineer. “The winter snow this area is so popular for can cause wear on a highway. This maintenance will help improve safety and driving comfort for both Valley County residents and travelers.”