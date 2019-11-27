The 10th Annual Emmett Women’s Choir Benefit Christmas Concert, is to be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Emmett High atrium. The concert, “One Small Child” is not only singing for joy, but also for a cause. Come to the EHS atrium (inside the first dome) for a selection of Christmas choral and solo music – followed by refreshments provided by the choir.
Tickets to the concert are only $5 each, and are available at the door beginning at 6:45 p.m. The entirety of your donations will go to support the Gem County Historical Museum.
The EWC – “the giving choir” – is directed by Jane Dahlstrom and Stephanie Christensen, accompanied by Ida Buck. See “Emmett Women’s Choir” on Facebook.