Dust off your brooms for the 2nd Annual Emmett Witches’ Bike Brigade!
What the hex is a Bike Brigade or “Witch Ride?” It’s a fun and free women’s-only Halloween event that involves dressing up in creative witch costumes, decorating your “broomcycle” (bicycle), and going together as a group for a leisurely ride through historic downtown to toss candy and spread Halloween Cheer!
Emmett’s very own 2nd Annual Witches’ Bicycle Brigade is Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. by the tennis courts at City Park. Last year we had over 80 witches ride with us, with many more onlookers coming to support our first Witch Ride. Before the ride, we have a big “send off,” complete with dancing, donuts, chocolate milk, and a collectible pin to add to your witch hat or cloak each year. This year is going to be even better with awards given for Best Costume, Best Group Costume, and Best Broomcycle!
The Historic Downtown Emmett Shops will be open during the ride, along with the Halloween Bazaar at Bowman Memorial Park- so feel free to check those out afterward! And Grit & Grace Idaho will also be offering a discount for any Witches who show up in costume! We will see you ghouls there!
Why a bicycle brigade? Main Streets all over America host leisurely “Witch Rides” every October to spread Halloween cheer, support small businesses, and promote community spirit. Once word about a Witch Ride gets out, it quickly becomes a destination event that attracts witches from all over the area, and can be used as a great fundraising opportunities for worthy causes (our ride is free!). Feel free to invite all your fellow witches to come out to Emmett to join us for what is sure to become a beloved Halloween tradition for years to come!