BOISE – One of Boise’s long-standing holiday traditions is back up and running.
Winter Garden aGlow officially launched for its 26th year this week. It will last through Dec. 31 and is the Botanical Garden’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Over 600,000 lights illuminate the 15-acre winter wonderland, and visitors can walk the outdoor trail to take in the holiday-inspired light installations and some new traditions as well.
Included in the festivities this year is Santa in the Garden, which features photo opportunities and letter writing with Santa Claus; free cocoa and cookies to enjoy on a chilly winter evening; holiday gifts for sale; and local choirs and holiday carols to bring in the spirit of the season.
Cindy Pearson, a Boise resident and frequent visitor to the Idaho Botanical Garden, made an appearance at Winter Garden aGlow’s soft opening on Tuesday evening.
“My kid is now 25 years old. But I think to when he was little and this would have been his favorite night of the year. It’s so magical,” she said. “The colors, the lights, the blinking Santa Claus, you can write letters to Santa, there’s hot chocolate and cookies. And we just started. We just walked in.”
Cyndi Coates, a horticulture volunteer at the garden, said the light displays and overall atmosphere puts her in the holiday spirit.
“We come during Christmas time and this puts me in the mood. It’s just wonderful,” she said.
“It’s so dark now. The colors just get me going again.”
Erin Anderson, executive director at Idaho Botanical Garden, said Winter Garden aGlow helps fund year-round events at the garden, including education programming for children and adults, and allows the facility to “really be that center and that hub for cultural arts here in the community.”
“It’s a family tradition,” she said. “We have many families that come out and they’ve been coming for all 26 seasons. It’s really exciting to see them come back again and again.”
Anderson said the busiest time at Winter Garden aGlow comes the week before Christmas once kids get out of school.
“The other really busy time is when it snows,” she added. “If we have a big snowfall, you can expect that it will be very busy. And it’s beautiful. I understand why.”
Sandy Sweet is a volunteer at the botanical garden and regular attendee at Winter Garden aGlow.
“The Idaho Botanical Garden is a special jewel in this valley for us to be having all of the events and all of the wonderful people coming out,” she said. “I can’t say enough about the volunteerism and the staff working together to get all of these events to come off with this being the special time of year.”
Winter Garden aGlow will run Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 31. Tickets must be purchased in advance and timed tickets for entry are available between 6-8:30 p.m. Last entry is at 9 p.m.
Tickets and more information are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/wintergardenaglow or by calling 208-343-8649.