A storm front moving through Gem County last week brought some needed rain but also brought a series of lightening strikes that sparked wildfires that consumed over 12,000 acres of grassland terrain. More than a half dozen blazes flared up in areas north of Emmett Wednesday night.
The majority of the blazes were contained within 24 hours, though mop up and hot spot observations continued into the weekend.
Fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Lands, contracted firefighters, and Gem County Fire District # 2 volunteers all provided manpower and resources to quickly contain what could have been a catastrophic event.
“Fortunately we have had cooler nights and there was a little rain with the lightening and that was fortunate,” said Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder. “If those strikes had hit us a few weeks ago it could have been a major disaster.”
Much of the grassland in upper Gem County has exceptionally high foliage growth from the wet early summer.
It has created a “fuel load” that has been receiving the attention of farmers, ranchers and Gem Fire District #2 officials for months.
“We were watching the fires that started on the west side of the Butte as they started to cross over to our valley,” Bev Martin said. Martin a volunteer with Gem Fire District #2 said that there were several tense hours but the air support that BLM brought in was very effective.
“Those strikes were where there was no ground access,” Martin said. “Most were in peaks on tops of ridges and all we could do was sit and watch to make sure they didn’t come down.”
The strikes on the west side of the Butte were marshalled by Bureau of Land Management personnel. Jurisdiction on the east side of the Butte falls under the direction of the Idaho Department of Lands.
BLM had the bulk of the early work with fires ranging from the Payette Gem County line 16 to 20 miles north of Emmett to additional blazes as much as 29 miles north of Emmett.
Two of the blazes, Border Fire and Jakes Fire, burned into each other and accounted for the largest burned acreage estimated at 9,164 acres when contained on Friday.
A storm front moving through Thursday evening assisted in damping the initial blazes but also ignited a Midnight Fire on the east side of the Butte range, high on a ridge between Second and Third Fork Roads about 6 miles north of Ola.
“That one was very visible but nor reachable Thursday night,” said Martin. “All we could do was watch and make sure nothing was in its way if would take off. The guys stayed up all night ready to jump on anything that got away. Fortunately, conditions and resources kept these to a minimum.”
The higher elevation ignited blazes drew air support from four helicopters used at multiple locations. Smoke jumpers, dozers, engines, hand crews, fuel and water tenders all were called upon for the effort. All fires were not in wooded but in grass and brush terrains.
No structures were ever considered threatened. The primary effect in the Ola and Sweet valleys was heavy smoke while the blazes were still uncontrolled.
“You couldn’t see in front of yourself in the Ola area and just south of there for most of Thursday and early Friday,” Martin said.