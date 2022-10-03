Support Local Journalism


A storm front moving through Gem County last week brought some needed rain but also brought a series of lightening strikes that sparked wildfires that consumed over 12,000 acres of grassland terrain. More than a half dozen blazes flared up in areas north of Emmett Wednesday night.

The majority of the blazes were contained within 24 hours, though mop up and hot spot observations continued into the weekend.

