Before peak fire season arrives, Idahoans are encouraged to sign up for Wildfire Alerts from the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). When fires approach a community’s doorstep, that isn’t the time to be searching for information.

IDL’s Wildfire Alerts system allows citizens to sign up now to receive alerts for wildfires near their community. The system covers approximately 9 million acres of private, state and federal land IDL protects. Alerts are sent via SMS/text messaging or email for fires that exceed 10 acres or threaten structures.


