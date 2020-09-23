The Gem County Sheriff's office is reporting the death of an airplane pilot who perished in a crash while fighting a wildfire in southern Gem County on Tuesday.
According to the GCSO release "on the evening of 9/22/2020, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire just south of Jackass Gulch Road in Gem County, Idaho. The fire was on BLM land. A single man aircraft operated by Bureau of Land Management (BLM) responded to the fire. The aircraft was flying retardant over the fire when it went down. The pilot did not survive. The matter remains under investigation. The fire is contained and being monitored. No restrictions remain in the area. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office extends condolences to the pilot’s family and BLM during this time."