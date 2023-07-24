The burned remains of a vehicle removed from the Goldrun Fire vicinity. The car reportedly ran off the road, scrapping its underside on gravel and sparking the blaze which eventually consumed the car and igniting the wildfire.
Kim Newman photo courtesy of Ola Community Newsletter
The Goldrun Fire broke out Tuesday evening, April 18, just 4 miles northeast of Ola.
It was reported contained on Saturday, April 22 after burning over 800 acres.
Fire retardants dropped by aircraft on Wednesday, July 19 to help contain the Goldrun Fire near Ola.
Firefighters battling the early stages of the Goldrun Fire on the night of July 18.
Flames from the Goldrun Fire as seen from Ola on the evening of July 18.
The man-caused wildfire that has consumed near 800 acres of vegetation just north of Ola is nearing containment, but fire suppression efforts are likely to continue for several more days.
The fire originated with a spark from a vehicle going off the road into grassy terrain on Tuesday evening, July18. The vehicle was consumed by flames but the occupants escaped unharmed according to witnesses in the area. Attempts to smother the blaze at its point of origin failed as it quickly spread through dry grass to hilly and wooded terrain nearby.
Gem County Fire District No. 2 was the first on the scene but unable to harness the flames as they progressed up steep terrain.
“It went up some of the draws like a chimney,” said Bev Martin with Gem Fire. “We were certainly grateful that greater resources got here when they did.”
The original release from the Idaho Department of Lands put the scope of the fire at around 50 acres Tuesday evening but by Wednesday morning the fire had spread into more wooded terrain prompting a full fire response from multiple agencies.
The 80 original personnel Tuesday evening, including crews and resources from the Bureau of Land Management, the Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands, had swollen to over 200 by mid-day Wednesday. Aided by high temperatures and low humidity the fire swelled as well.
Wednesday, with over 400 acres now impacted, additional resources arrived. Aircraft working on the fire included helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, and air tankers dropping fire retardant to help slow fire growth and assist crews on the ground with fire line.
High Valley Road was closed Wednesday morning to allow firefighting resources room to work. It remained closed until Saturday when 65 percent containment of the fire was reportedly achieved.
Location of the fire was considered a threat to some structures but containment efforts were successful in avoiding any building damages.
Residents in the area were put on high alert but at no time did the Gem County Sheriff’s Office order any evacuations.
A Saturday release from Gem County Road and Bridges reported the progress made to that point and the need for continued caution:
“Idaho Department of Lands fire crews remain in the Ola/High Valley area continuing to manage the Goldrun Fire. Holbrook Lane remains closed from the Sweet Ola Highway. GCRB has reopened High Valley Road. Motorists traveling High Valley Road are directed to use caution as fire crews and vehicles remain prevalent in the area.
Idaho Department of Lands reported that “an upper level trough is building that will help dissipate smoke,” but the high temperatures leave the risk of potential flare ups.
“The fire continues to actively creep and smolder within containment lines, with moderate fire activity isolated to unburned pockets. Notably, the drainage on the north side of Ola Summit has periods of active fire within an area of mixed standing snags and dead ground fuels with live green vegetation. A distinct smoke column resulted yesterday from this activity.”
Firefighters continue to mop up this week. Mop up actions consist of securing the line to ensure it’s clean and properly constructed, cooling sites holding heat from burned vegetation, and snagging hazard trees for public safety and to prevent them from falling across the line into unburned areas. Portable water storage blivets have been stationed to assist firefighters’ efforts.
Total acreage for the fire has decreased to 806 acres, less than previously stated at 850 acres. Small changes in estimated acreages happens periodically and are attributed to variations in different mapping methods. The Goldrun Fire had recent adjustments to containment lines that altered its acreage downward.
IDL cautions “the fire area is dangerous. Please don’t enter burned areas. There are concealed hot ash pits, loose rock slopes, and standing hazardous trees that can cause serious injury. Holbrook Lane is closed for public safety while crews are falling snags. Firefighters on foot and heavy equipment are active along High Valley Road and throughout the area. Please be cautious when traveling in the Ola and High Valley area, heed the posted signs, and travel slowly for the safety of firefighters and members of the public.”