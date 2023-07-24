Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The man-caused wildfire that has consumed near 800 acres of vegetation just north of Ola is nearing containment, but fire suppression efforts are likely to continue for several more days.

The fire originated with a spark from a vehicle going off the road into grassy terrain on Tuesday evening, July18. The vehicle was consumed by flames but the occupants escaped unharmed according to witnesses in the area. Attempts to smother the blaze at its point of origin failed as it quickly spread through dry grass to hilly and wooded terrain nearby.


Recommended for you

Load comments