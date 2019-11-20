Why we, and maybe even you may serve

Editor’s note: This message from a real hero was shared at the Emmett High Veterans Day assembly last week. We felt it was so powerful a message from a local veteran, we decided to share it in the Messenger Index. Sgt. Butler was wounded while serving in Iraq.
In 1991, while guarding a tank retriever with several other Marines, because it got stuck in a dry lake bed while we were advancing north into Kuwait, a Gunnery Sergeant pulled up to us in a Hum V and said, “the war is over, we are not advancing any further, nor are we going into Iraq.”
At that time, I was a 25-year-old young man and felt kind of let down. Saddam Hussein had ruined Kuwait and had destroyed so many lives and we as a country were just going to let him go.
After the tank retriever was pulled from the dry lake bed, we all climbed into the back of a truck and I remember as we were driving away, I looked and saw black smoke all over the Kuwaiti sky. It was the oil fields that Saddam had set fire to as they left the country running back into Iraq. I said to myself “this is not done and someday we will be back here it just won’t be me.”
When I graduated from high school, I joined the Marine Corps because my father was a Marine and I was proud of his service. I also joined because I was told I would be able to see many countries that I may never see or be able to afford to see on my own. This was true because I had seen Okinawa, Japan, Mainland Japan, South Korea, Germany, the Philippines and Guam. I also was able to go to school courtesy of the military. What I am trying to get here is ... we serve our country for many reasons. We serve because our father or mother served. Our grandfather served, our next door neighbor, a friend or even a classmate served. We heard the stories from Vietnam to the World Wars. We watched movies about wars. Movie stars made it sound so awesome to be a part of and we wanted to be like them. We heard that is was cool to join the military when I was growing up. So when I graduated, I decided to join and had no intention of making it a career.
I originally came in to be a military policeman, and eventually wanted to become a police officer outside the military so I figured this would help me pursue that dream, and it did. I became a police officer in 1993 after I was discharged. Then in 2001, my wife and I were in need of a new truck and we were on our way to buy one, when the phone rang. It was my father on the other end. He told me to turn on the news. I watched as a tower in New York was billowing smoke from it. I was in shock and thought who could have possibly done that. Then as days went on, we learned it was several members of a foreign group (al Qaida) who had struck at us and caused those towers to fall. Now I know many of you were not born or even thought about at the time, but this hit a cord with me. I went and saw a local recruiter and wanted to see if I can come back in to serve again because this made me mad and I wanted to help. I was 38 at the time and I had no idea that I could even come back in and serve, but the military wanted me back in and so I did. My wife was a little apprehensive with me and asked if there was any chance I would go over there (over there was Iraq). I said “no I am in the Army National Guard, they use the active military for stuff like that.” I was just going to help here in the states.
Well then came the day. We were contacted by phone that we were being mobilized to go to Iraq. My wife was upset about it. In a conversation with her, she told me how she was worried. I in turn said to her “would you rather me go now and get this taken care of or would you rather our kids go if we don’t get this done now?” Fast forward a few years and my kids are of age to join the military. All of them with the exception of one, joined the military and the reason they did was because they saw their father serve and they also saw how proud it was to serve. They saw the bad times and they saw the benefits. The biggest reason they did was because they wanted to serve their country just as their father, their grandfathers and great grandfather did.
So why I serve? Well at the time, I would say to better myself or to take advantage of the educational benefits, but as time went on it and I got a lot older it was because of the pride I felt in my country, my flag, my fellow Soldiers, Marines, and Airman who served with me. The Veterans who continue to back our flag and the country it represents.
Please all of you who have a friend, parent, grandparent, brother, sister or even a next door neighbor who serve please stand up. (during the assembly)
Our freedoms we have should not be taken advantage of and our Veterans and current military members protect those freedoms. I know all of you have had some person you know, a relative, a brother, sister, parent, grandparent, a neighbor or friend who has served their country with pride and I have shed blood, tears and sweat to make sure we remain a country with the freedoms and liberties we have. I thank you for your time and thank you to my fellow Veterans on this Day.