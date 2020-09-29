White Ribbons to Honor Care Workers

The week of Sept. 28 — Oct. 3 has been declared “White Ribbon Display” week in Emmett by Mayor Gordon Petrie. The declaration is to encourage businesses and residents to recognize the special efforts made and stresses experienced by health care and other frontline workers during the past six months dealing with coronavirus issues. A group of volunteers decorated Bowman Memorial Park in downtown Emmett over the weekend to help kick off the appreciation week. A series of articles relating some of the heroic and caring efforts being made in our community begin on B1 of this edition of the Messenger Index and will continue over the next month.