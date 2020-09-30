It has been more than six months now that health care workers and others who are in direct contact with the public in their line of work have been face to face with exposure to the coronavirus COVID-19. The efforts for many of them have come at heavy emotional costs but also not without inspirational moments.
While the majority of the people served by these frontline workers have been courteous and appreciative, some have made an effort to make the compassionate care and service into a political statement. In a declaration made at the Emmett City Council meeting on Sept. 22, Mayor Gordon Petrie declared that this week – Sept. 28 through Oct. 3 – will be White Ribbon Display week in Emmett. This is to be a week to set aside political agendas and support the people that are face to face multiple times a day with varying levels of exposure to the virus and its yet fully undefined risks.
In his declaration Petrie acknowledged that “physician, physicians assistants, medical assistants, nurses, CNA’s, nursing homes and home health service employees have been on a roller coaster ride with herculean efforts, challenges, triumphs and heartbreaks.”
He also cited the pressure placed not only on the health care system but all of the businesses and individuals who are supporting both the health providers and all of the daily services required by the public. He encouraged businesses and individuals to offer encouragement to all the frontline workers by displaying a white ribbon this week.
While Valor Health may be the first line of defense in many peoples view, the many levels of health professionals that are in direct battle with COVID-19 concerns is much broader than perhaps first recognized.
Valor continues to operate the primary triage center in Gem County for individuals who suspect they may have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms. Because of the potentially infectious nature of the coronavirus to health care facilities, Valor continues to man a tent outside its facilities on Locust to provide first level evaluations, calm fears, and on occasion take a sample for testing.
In the most recent incident command report for Valor it was noted that on one particular day in mid-September approximately 123 COVID patients were hospitalized in Idaho – 54 of them in Intensive Care Units. None of those in Emmett. Valor currently is not equipped to serve as a COVID in-patient treatment center. Saint Alphonsus and St. Lukes in Boise and Nampa are providing the bulk of those services in the Treasure Valley.
Valor is positioned to help take non-COVID hospitalization patients from those facilities if the COVID demand were to dramatically increase and overwhelm their capacity for the isolation space required to deal with COVID.
Valor reports that it is ready should such a situation arise and that it has plenty of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to handle current demands.
The biggest challenge for Valor and all of the health care workers contacted by the Messenger Index was not so much a fear of contracting the virus themselves but an intense desire to not spread the virus to the more vulnerable clientele they serve.
That is evidenced in the degree of testing and precautions taken by all the facilities to make sure the more susceptible members of the community are protected to the greatest extent possible.
“Our staff is really good about keeping strict adherence to those measures,” Donna Nelson, Director of Meadow View Retirement Center.
That strict adherence means that anytime any staff member has any health symptom – even the slightest sniffle or head ache – it is treated as a potential exposure and the staff member is self-quarantined until testing confirms a different diagnosis or the symptoms go away and no infection is confirmed.
That also means that staffing issues often arise due to the down time that even a mild cold might necessitate.
“We have been blessed that we have a staff that steps in and picks up for each other,” Nelson said. “There is no quit in them. They step in and work a lot of overtime if needed to make sure that the needs of our residents is met.”
Meadow View, along with most of the facilities responding to the Messenger Index, were happy to report that their preventive measures have keep their residents COVID free to this point. The few cases involving positive tests among employees have been traced to outside contacts and the protocols used within the facilities have been effective in protecting residents.
Along with that protection, however, also comes another factor the frontline workers are attempting to compensate for. It is the isolation that residents are experiencing from family and friends. For several months visitation at the facilities was either severely limited or complete banned. While those restrictions have loosened up somewhat, every visitor to these facilities still is subjected to a temperature test and a short questionnaire and basic data is collected in case contract tracking becomes necessary in the future.
Mark Maxfield owns 18 nursing and memory facilities in the Northwest, including two buildings at The Cottages in Emmett.
He credits his employees dedication to their patients as to what keeps most of them going during the myriad of changes in protocols they have had to adapt to.
“Initially there may have been some personal fear of contracting the virus but I think there is a lot more anxiety as a result of their dedication for these people they serve and have grown to love,” Maxfield said. “While they have had to adapt to a lot of changes in protocols coming from the Center for Disease Control and even from our offices, I think the biggest concern always remains not doing something at home, in public, or at work, that could possibly negatively effect one of their “family” at work.”
“I have lost count how many times I have had residents remark to me that the coronavirus won’t kill me but the isolation will,” Maxfield said. “I think that recognition by our employees is what drives a lot of their passion to love on them and take extraordinary measures to keep them as safe as possible.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the next several weeks the Messenger Index will be providing additional stories of how people in Gem County are dealing with the extended spread of the coronavirus in creative, compassionate and inspirational ways. Next week we will bring you the story of an Emmett nurse who spent four weeks serving in a Critical Care Covid ICU in southern California.