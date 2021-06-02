While $170 million has been approved for the south end extension of Highway 16 to Interstate 84, the north end of the envisioned expressway corridor has not been totally forgotten. That is the position Jayme Coonce with the Idaho Department of Transportation presented to a near capacity breakfast meeting with the Gem County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 25.
Coonce confirmed that the northern end of Highway 16 was included in initial planning and discussions in 2004. Discussions have been intermittent about the Freeze Out grade, particularly passing lane concerns, and other complaints of regarding the highway from Emmett to its junction with Highway 44 near Star.
None of those discussions have resulted in a definitive plan, however, and certainly no current funding. The recent infusion of funds to Idaho infrastructure and particularly roads, could however, accelerate future discussions.
“The new money dedicated to road work is moving a number of projects up on the work schedule,” Coonce said. “That means we are ramping up the pipeline for those projects. It’s imperative that we have “shovel ready” projects available when various funding, particularly federal funding is made available.”
Getting any changes or improvements to the Emmett end of Highway 16 appear to be in need of new input, new data, and new priorities. Coonce says that clearing the environmental surveys is one of the most critical components to being “shovel ready” and most of that information on the segment between Highway 44 and Emmett is in need of updating – now.
During the month of June, ITD is taking input from the public regarding their concerns on the entire Highway 16 project. That can include comments on the northern segment that is currently not in the next two phases of funding and construction.
She encourages local citizens to visit the current ITD online public meeting at: ITDprojects.org/Idaho16 to see a tour of the future Highway 16 corridor and give your comments.
Coonce made it clear that while Highway 16 traffic has increased significantly in the last couple of years, the total volume and safety risk remains well below that of other highway segments and thus remains lower on the priority list for now for large funding amounts. She did say, however, that Highway 16 – all the way to Emmett – is approved for potential GARVEE bond funding which could accelerate its position on that priority list in the future.
In addition to the potential GARVEE funds, ITD is working with developers and local governmental entities to identify additional matching funds that might address issues faster than the current 7-year plan pushed beyond 2028.