The last two weeks has seen an unseasonal amount of snowfall and cold temperatures in Gem County. The return to wintery weather may have sparked a little hope for a better irrigation year but it comes at a high price for local fruit growers.
While snowpacks in some parts of the state picked up two to three feet of additional accumulation, the freezing temperatures sustained over several nights have heavily damaged local fruit prospects for this year — perhaps entirely wiping out some varietals of cherries for this season.
“It’s very concerning,” said Jackie Williams. “It’s pretty scary. Cherries are mostly gone and other fruit has taken a heavy hit. Now we will have to wait and see if we will have enough water to finish a season with what crop is left.”
The double whammy of frost killing fruit blossoms that start the growing season and uncertainty of a water supply being available to complete the season in the fall is unprecedented in Williams memory.
Williams Orchards has been providing fruit from their plantings along South Slope since 1882. Jackie has been part of that operation for the last dozen or so years and is “more concerned than I have ever seen it... with water our concern now. Nothing we can do about the crops already damaged at this point.”
Orchardists all over the valley were actively using every instrument they could find to try to fend off the frost of the last two weeks. Expensive mobile air flow fans were running along with historic smudge pots to try to keep the lower temperatures from impacting the fruit ovary that was forming in the depths of the blossoms lining branches.
“Depending on the fruit variety, they can handle down to about 27 or 28 degrees if the air is moving,” says Lance Phillips of Crimson Gem Orchards. “For some of the later season fruits we might still see a crop as they were not quite in the vulnerable stage that the cherries were.”
Phillips opened blossoms, one after another, on heavily loaded branches in his Cherry orchard last Thursday. Each opened blossom exposed blackened ovaries — ovaries that should be plump and green and ready to develop into ripe fruit in time to fill cups to overflowing during the June Cherry Festival.
“I would say we have at least a 90 percent loss of most cherries, some varietals are harder hit than others so we will see over the next couple of weeks what the prospects will be,” Phillips said. “Peaches have taken a pretty hard hit as well but we actually can benefit from a thinning of the peaches per branch to some degree, but not cherries. We need density of fruit to have a proper cherry crop.”
Phillips, like Williams, now must turn his attention to what can be done to bring what crop remains to maturity. And that means water — a supply that is certainly in question as drought conditions remain prevalent throughout Idaho.
Neil Shippy is the watermaster for the Payette River system. While he saw some improvement in the Payette watershed and snowpack over the past two weeks, it’s not enough to feel any meaningful relief.
“It’s still going to hinge on the weather ahead,” Shippy said. “We need temperatures to remain cooler so that the melt of snowpack is slow. Two thirds of our watershed is actually below the two reservoirs so pace of melt is something we cannot dictate. It melts, it flows. The longer we can rely on that slow melt to provide irrigation flow we can hold our reservoir storage until later in the season.”
In addition to a slower snowpack melt, a cooler summer in general would be welcome. Weather prognostications are not promising in that regard. Last summer was one of the hottest on record and a similar summer is projected for this year.
David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources, told the Idaho Press last week “there is a chance we’ll have enough water to pull through on adequate supply for the year. But we’ll probably end up at the end of the year with an empty reservoir system again.”
Southwest Idaho experienced its third-driest January through March period on record, prompting farmers and municipal water users and provides to plan for the second summer in a row with below-normal water supply.
The additional snow fall that past two weeks will do little to change that.
The forecast for the next two weeks favors above-average precipitation and below-normal temperatures for most of Idaho. How much help the precipitation will bring is yet to be seen. How far below-normal temperatures is also a question that farmers and fruit growers are asking.
While they want the rain, they cannot afford additional frost damage. Many farmers have delayed planting their spring annuals, some changing crop choices to less water dependent vegetation, but planting cannot be delayed much further.
Fruit growers have little control over the timing of blossoming of their crops. Growers of corns, grains, beans, and other seasonal planted annuals can manipulate their planting to an extent to avoid late spring frosts. They can’t delay forever, however, as each crop requires a specific number of growing days reliant upon sunlight and heat units. A delayed start to the season requires an extended finish to the season and that is problematic under the current water supply prospects.
The drought conditions projected for this year are not historic. While we are having some of the lowest projected water years, the drought conditions themselves were worse in the early 1990s and 2001. None of those years, however, started the growing season with the late killing frosts that local producers have seen in the last few weeks.
Add to that last summer’s high temperature patterns and projections of a similar pattern for this summer, it’s certainly understandable that Williams remains “concerned, deeply concerned.”
“They call farming man’s great gamble against nature,” Williams said. “We’ll have to see how this one rolls out. It’s that way every year but this one is more concerning than most.”