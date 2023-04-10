ChatGPT is a new Artificial Intelligence technology that people can have conversations with, but the language processing tool can also be used to write essays. Some students use it to cheat.
Students from Boise to Melba have either used the software to cheat, or have watched their peers be directly impacted by using the program.
Each of these students said cheating is a result of laziness and procrastination. But according to Dr. Jamie Derrick, professor of psychology and communication at the University of Idaho, the psychology behind cheating is more than laziness.
Nicklaus Call, a senior at Borah High School, says that the AI tool has caused academic integrity problems at his school.
“People use it to cheat on papers,” Call said. “People use it for things anywhere from just short little essays to research papers. I even have friends who’ve used it on college applications.”
His teachers, he said, have complained about students’ use of the AI program. He’s heard about someone getting blacklisted from a college after using ChatGPT for their application.
“I think it’s very easy to detect when someone’s using it. I’ve never used it,” Call said. “You could very easily get blacklisted from a college. So I think it’s a high risk, low reward.”
Homework goes from taking all night, to taking almost zero brain power.
“It sounds appealing that you can have an essay, almost the same quality as it was written by a real person, in a matter of minutes. Something that could take you 30-40 minutes can be done in two or three,” Call said.
An anonymous student from Melba described the AI program as a personalized Google search browser. In the past, they have also used ChatGPT to get ideas or more information on a topic for assignments.
“There’s been a few instances like last week, where some of my buddies have used it. I had one friend that used it to write the last half of his senior essay,” they said.
They estimated that probably a quarter of the students at Melba High School have used ChatGPT on assignments.
Zoe Mabeza, a sophomore at Owyhee High School, said that she only knows of one person who used ChatGPT to write their essay in her school, but cheating is not a problem that is new to Owyhee.
“A lot of kids will look up stuff on their computers if it’s an online test, I know we just do paper tests for that reason,” Mabeza said. “Kids will set stuff to cheat with as their Apple Watch background. Some people have taken it to the point where they wear AirPods and have people tell them the answers during a test.”
These cheating problems resulted in a phone vault for Apple watches and phones.
“A computer nowadays can do anything better than a person can. And that’s obviously going to be appealing,” Call said. “They just don’t feel like they can do it. And so they get in the habit of just letting the computer do it.”
A spokesperson from the Idaho State Department of Education said the state is aware of ChatGPT but has heard little from Idaho schools on the matter.
“To help facilitate that discussion in our state, Superintendent (Debbie) Critchfield plans to address the issue with school administrators when she meets with them at the department’s annual post-legislative tour later this month,” the spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement to the Idaho Press.
The pandemic, Call said, took a “huge toll” on students’ writing.
“There’s a lot of people that just didn’t do school, through online school,” Call said. “A lot of people missed almost a year of English class or writing.”
During the pandemic, kids started lacking motivation to learn, Mabeza said.
“It’s really hard for them to find a reason to want to learn and want to get good grades,” she said. “So they resorted to cheating and using all their online sources.”
And ChatGPT is not the only app students can use to escape their homework load. Another app, called PhotoMath, uses a picture of a math problem, solves it and explains the steps it took to solve it.
While there are students like Mabeza, who uses PhotoMath to help understand math problems outside of the classroom, there are others who use the app to copy down work and cheat their way through assignments.
The focus needs to shift from recognizing grades to recognizing effort and learning, Derrick said.
“We’ve created conditions where students can feel like the stakes are pretty high,” Derrick said.
That’s exactly the same thought process Sarah Wilson, academic integrity program director at Boise State University, has.
“We don’t look as closely at GPA as a sign of achievement,” Wilson said. “Our office is really based around student support. When students are supported, they can be successful.”
High schoolers today don’t feel like they’re just working on an assignment — they’re working for high grades to get a good job to have a good life — an overwhelming thought to be having in English class.
“It’s easy to lose track of what the whole thing is about in the first place,” Derrick said. “A lot of students can become more focused on meeting deadlines, getting the assignments done, getting the answers right over that personal investment in the exploration of ideas and how fun learning can be.”
A recent survey conducted in the Boise School District in November found that stress is a leading factors for both depression and suicidal ideation in Boise students.
In her teaching experience, people are generally curious by nature, Derrick said; but somewhere in the system, that curiosity gets mangled up in stress and can quickly create a loss of motivation. According to Derrick, laziness is a symptom of a bigger problem. In some cases, a lack of motivation could be depression. Other students may have just not found their passion yet. And sometimes assignments can be boring for students.
These struggles can pronounce themselves in a variety of different ways, Derrick said. Some people are “bad” at time management. Others get so overwhelmed that they procrastinate on big projects.
“If you’re not feeling good, if you’re feeling hopeless, it’s going to be hard to be organized in your work. We don’t do our best when we don’t feel good,” Derrick said.
Whatever the case may be, there are solutions. Time and stress are things that students can learn how to manage.
The solution comes from changing a fixed mindset into a growth mindset, Derrick said. Growth focuses and values effort, where a fixed mindset does not.
The fixed mindset is associated with cheating and depression.
“People who have the fixed mindset, which is ‘whatever happens to me is because of innate qualities,’ those people are less resilient in the face of setbacks,” Derrick said. “Whereas people who have the growth mindset — ‘I can work hard, I can organize myself, I can figure this out. And if I don’t get the highest grade, at least I did my best’ — those people are much less likely to cheat and they’re also more likely to take on more challenging goals. So they have more confidence, essentially.”
These mindsets are malleable because they’re learned through feedback. The words that parents and teachers choose to give their students and children as feedback molds the child’s mindset. If the language changes, the mindset does.
“It’s about personal effort,” Derrick said. “Setbacks are a normal part of this process of mastery, so you might fail along the way — and that’s OK. You’re learning as you go. This makes people more resilient in the face of setbacks or challenges.”
Students can certainly take matters into their own hands, change their mindset and feel confident in their abilities, not an AI program — something that some students have already started to understand.
“One of the cool things about writing is it’s so personal, and something that may look like a mistake can really mean something,” Call said. “Teachers are always encouraging people to make mistakes because that’s how you learn. And it’d be, I think, a pretty boring world if every book was like, perfectly written like ChatGPT wrote it.”