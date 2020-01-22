Here are some 4th grade responses:
“I like it because the food is tasty.” “If I forget breakfast I can have breakfast here.”
“Because it’s good and I’m hungry.”
“I like it because I don’t have breakfast at home.”
“My family is broke no money and I like breakfast.” “I don’t eat at home, I don’t have time.”
“At home I wake up early so I can do my chores and then I have no time and we don’t have enough food.”
“Because sometimes I am still hungry I get a snack.”
“I get to eat with my friend.”
“Because it is delicious and I have a small breakfast at home and I can eat more then.”
“Because I like the food that they give us.”
Some of their favorite breakfast items are orange juice, yogurt, toaster strudels, banana bread, sunflower seeds, graham crackers, cherry bagel, pancakes and apple juice.