Mosquitoes collected in traps during routine surveillance within the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District (GCMAD) have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Cody Johns, Manager of the abatement district. Results of the West Nile virus tests on mosquitoes collected on August 10, 11, 12 of 2022 were confirmed as positive on August 16,2022, by the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.

“District personnel have identified the sources that produce the kind of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus and are working to reduce mosquito populations. These positive findings indicate that there is West Nile virus in some mosquitoes in the area, and follows what neighboring counties have already been seeing during the 2022 mosquito season. The findings do not warrant any substantial deviation from standard operating procedures,” said Johns. He stated, “Since mosquitoes in the GCMAD jurisdiction have tested positive, it is important that citizens take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes.”

