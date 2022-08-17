...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and northeast and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Mosquitoes collected in traps during routine surveillance within the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District (GCMAD) have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Cody Johns, Manager of the abatement district. Results of the West Nile virus tests on mosquitoes collected on August 10, 11, 12 of 2022 were confirmed as positive on August 16,2022, by the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.
“District personnel have identified the sources that produce the kind of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus and are working to reduce mosquito populations. These positive findings indicate that there is West Nile virus in some mosquitoes in the area, and follows what neighboring counties have already been seeing during the 2022 mosquito season. The findings do not warrant any substantial deviation from standard operating procedures,” said Johns. He stated, “Since mosquitoes in the GCMAD jurisdiction have tested positive, it is important that citizens take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes.”
People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by following three steps to avoid mosquito bites:
DRAIN any standing water on your property that may produce mosquitoes.
DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors.
DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using an insect repellant.
Johns said it is important that all members of the district and citizens of Gem County know about West Nile virus and how to protect themselves from the disease. “We can all take steps to reduce mosquito habitat around our homes and adopt simple practices to minimize exposure to mosquito bites,” he added.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Currently, the district is finding and treating any standing water that is producing mosquitoes and making applications to control adult mosquitoes, referred to as fogging. Fogging is taking place regularly and routine, district-wide, fogging applications will continue in all areas of the district.
The GCMAD is available to survey and treat any standing water within the district and will answer any questions citizens may have. The district can be contacted by calling 208.365.5628.
West Nile virus is a mosquito and bird disease. Animals and humans are incidentally infected when bitten by a female mosquito infected with the virus. Keep horses vaccinated. For more information about West Nile virus, visit the following websites: