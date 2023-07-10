Climate Change Mosquito Diseases (copy)

A mosquito is examined in this June 2023 photo.

 Rick Bowmer / AP

West Nile virus has been detected in two different mosquito populations in Canyon County.

According to a press release from Canyon County, mosquitos collected south of Nampa, near Lake Lowell, and at the confluence of the Boise and Snake rivers west of Parma both tested positive for the disease.


