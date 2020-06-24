The Gem County Fair Board has been planning all year to make this year’s fair the best it has ever been and are happy to announce that the show will go on the end of July! The horse shows and preliminary events begin July 25 and the “official” Fair and Rodeo will be staged at the Gem County Fairgrounds, July 28 — August 1.
This year we have made a number of changes to our show schedules, adapting to meet new large group gathering requirements, and that has resulted in even more options for attendees to participate in.
The traditional 4-H/FFA fair exhibitions and shows and the ICA Rodeos are right back where they belong. We also have a renewal of the popular Believe Truck Pulling competitions. This year for the first time in a couple of decades, we are adding a Carnival to the northern side of the fairgrounds. We have live music after each of the Friday and Saturday night rodeos and have a few more surprises you will be hearing about soon.
We have worked hard on improvements to the fairgrounds that should make all of the events more enjoyable and fan friendly. We want to encourage Gem and Boise county residents to become an active part of this year’s event — not just a spectator. The Open Class exhibits provide an opportunity for citizens of all ages to relive or experience for the first time a County Fair.
Our youth work hard for months to prepare for their showings at the 4-H and FFA portions of the Fair. We encourage you to visit the animal barns and watch the judging competitions. The annual stock sale on Saturday, Aug. 1, is the finale of a cycle of learning and growing for youth and animals alike.
As has become the tradition — there is no admission to the Gem/Boise County Fair. There is admission to most of the Grand Stand events and carnival rides, but the rest of the fun and flavor of a county Fair is yours there for the taking.
Please plan now to participate and attend in the 2020 Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo.
We look forward to seeing you!
Dan Heaton
Chairman
Gem County Fair Board