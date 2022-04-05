The flow of irrigation water into the Emmett Valley began last week. Drought prospects have mounting concerns for local farmers and ranchers as to whether they will enjoy a full irrigation season.
They are also faced this week with the prospects that a huge bill might also be headed their way in the coming years to pay a portion of major repairs the Bureau of Reclamation is proposing for the Black Canyon Diversion Dam.
In a letter to water users and other identified stakeholders, the Bureau of Reclamation last week opened a public comment period regarding repairs they are proposing to conduct on the dam over the next five years.
According to the request the BOR “is proposing to perform several construction activities for the maintenance and rehabilitation of the Black Canyon Diversion Dam and Powerplant.”
There is no set plan as yet. The intention of the recent letter is to “inform interested and affected public of the proposal and to solicit comments pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969.”
The letter addresses what it calls a Scoping Information Package which describes the project proposal.
“Scoping is a public involvement process used to determine the scope of issues to be addressed and identify issues related to a proposed action,” explains the letter. It emphasizes that “analysis of the proposal is ongoing and will be documented in an environmental assessment with an estimated completion date of January 1, 2023.”
The request is asking the public to submit comments to “help us (BOR) identify important issues and concerns regarding the proposed action, including alternative suggestions,” by providing written comments by April 22, 2022.
The Black Canyon Diversion Dam was completed in 1924 and the existing hydroelectric powerplant was built in 1925. It was built primarily for agricultural irrigation with hydroelectric power generation a secondary function. The gravity irrigation distribution system was constructed 1936 to 1940.
Four specific maintenance concerns are cited by the BOR report with proposed actions.
Discharge Wall Repairs
According to the BOR, there is physical damage to both the left and right discharge walls within and below the tailrace. Reclamation has determined that repairs in the near future are necessary before the damage becomes more extensive. Proposed action would require dewatering of the tailrace to better access the damaged areas. Concrete would be excavated to sound substrate and replaced using modern concrete repair techniques. The work is anticipated to be isolated to the waterway.
Spillway Drum Gate Rehabilitation
The dam utilizes three drum gates to provide river flows when water is not being passed through the powerhouse, or flows exceed the capacity of the power generators. Routine maintenance has been accessible with normal annual drawdowns. Additional maintenance has been deferred to minimize the need for deeper drawdowns. The BOR indicates that the equipment is now at the point of needing repair or replaced as well as new drum gate coatings.
Hydro Pump Component Overhaul
The dam’s hydro pump system providing irrigation water to the Emmett Irrigation District needs substantial repairs according to the BOR report. “The system was put into service in 1927 and is now at the end of its service life.”
Additionally the hydro pump penstock coatings are in need of replacement.
Electric Safety Projects
Three proposed electrical safety projects would correct existing issues of increased risk of injury or death to facility personnel.
The projected timetable for completion of the proposed work, if approved, would be scattered over the winter drawdown periods, Nov. through February primarily, beginning in Nov. 2023 and fully completed by Feb. 27.
One thing missing from the project information released last week is any estimate of costs of these repairs, and who will be responsible for paying for them. Requests for those estimates were made last week to the Bureau of Reclamation by the Messenger Index but no response had been received as of press time on Monday.
It’s that financial unknown that has Neil Shippy concerned. Shippy is the Payette River Watermaster and former Manager of the Emmett Irrigation District.
“I believe that these projects are necessary,” Shippy said. “Unfortunately any projects that have to be contracted out, cause an increase so far above what USBR in house maintenance crew, or a similar non federal project would cost it’s almost hard to believe.
“An example of this is, I received an estimate for replacement runners for the Hydro pumps from a manufacturer. Their estimate was approximately $70k for two new stainless steel runners. The last estimate that I heard from USBR was over $500k for the same two runners.”
Why is that a concern to local irrigation entities if this is a Bureau of Reclamation project?
{div}”The responsibility for maintenance costs at Black Canyon Dam are divided among the entities with beneficial use,” according to Shippy. {/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Shippy breaks it down.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Hydro Pumps and associated infrastructure is 100 percent Emmett Irrigation District. {/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Spillway and discharge wall is 21 percent Emmett Irrigation, 21 percent Black Canyon Irrigation, 58 percent Fish & Game, Black Canyon Parks, Reserve Power Group, and possibly others.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Electrical Safety 100 percent Reserve Power Group. The Reserve Power Group is composed of many irrigation districts in southern Idaho that purchase power from USBR. {/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}{div}According to Shippy Emmett Irrigation customers will be hit the hardest from the projects on this list. “They will likely have to raise their assessments in the coming years and possibly have to get a long term loan.” {/div}{div} {/div}{div}He notes that Black Canyon Irrigation had to raise their assessment this year “as they have many very large infrastructure projects (end-of-life tunnels that need to be replaced) in the very near future.” {/div}{div} {/div}{div}There is perhaps a small amount of relief available from recent funding passed by the Idaho Legislature that is designated for infrastructure projects, including waterways. {/div}{div} {/div}{div}”Some situations will be eligible,” said Shippy. “One thing about these monies is that some of them are loans, not grants. I don’t believe that Emmett Irrigation will be able to use state grants for the reserved works that the USBR owns.”{/div}{div} {/div}{div}While comments are due by April 22, it appears that there will be more questions than comments at this stage of the process. For a drought sensitive irrigator the gathering dark clouds of financial costs are unlikely to result in needed rain relief. {/div}{/div}