Washington Avenue project behind schedule

Between coronavirus pandemic work condition delays and then a couple of weeks of cooler and wetter than normal conditions, subcontractors working on the Washington Avenue resurfacing project for the Idaho Department of Transportation are running a few days behind schedule.
Until Friday most of the work that had been progressing was related to subcontracted sidewalk and peripheral work. ADA ramp improvements on Washington Ave. have been completed while landscape work near upgraded ramps continues. Construction of curb and gutter in front of KT’s Lane bowling alley continues.
One noticeable subcontracted chore is the current effort on the east side of Washington Avenue where Circle H Construction is excavating a narrow trench to install fiber optic conduits. They are placing the conduits, recovering the trench, tamping the soil, and placing a temporary top surface. That surface will be removed in the grind and paving steps of the project when that gets underway in the next couple of weeks.
Friday, May 22, motorists were subjected to the first lane restrictions with road crews working on the intersection of Highways 16 and 52 during daytime hours, according to Jake Melder with ITD. That is the phase the project is moving into currently.
ITD wants motorists to consider all of Highway 52 along Washington Avenue to be an active work zone with traffic shifts and crews working. “ITD encourages all motorists to slow down and pay attention.”
If you want to sign up for construction updates, you can email ITD community outreach coordinator Phoebe Wallace at phoebe.wallace@itd.idaho.gov or call 208-334-8363
No revised completion data is currently available according to Melder but he expects those details will be more clear within the next week.