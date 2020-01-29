Washington Ave. project about to begin

Work to rebuild Washington Avenue through downtown Emmett is about to start. According to Idaho Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Melder some activity is likely to begin in February with the bulk of the work coming later this spring.
A firm time schedule has yet to be established.
“We currently have the project out to bid, so no contractor is yet on board.” Melder responded through email to the Messenger Index. “That means a schedule is somewhat squishy at the moment. The contract stipulates that a few trees on the corridor must be cut down prior to April 1, so I anticipate seeing some work in the Feb/March time frame but nothing substantial. The rest of the work is scoped to take 25 working days to complete – so about a month and a half.”
The project, originally on the work schedule for 2021, has been moved up so that it would not be taking place concurrent with the S. Johns rebuild scheduled for next year. ITD is managing and directing the Washington Avenue project because it is a segment of State Highway 52. The S. Johns project will be managed by the City of Emmett Public Works Department with funding coming from the LHTAC funding program of ITD. The two entities are working together to assure that the two primary north-south arterials in Emmett are not disrupted simultaneously.
Work on Washington Avenue is significant but not as involved as originally proposed.
“The work includes rebuilding the road from the Jct. of ID-16 to the north side of the intersection with 12th St. The road on this quarter mile segment is in the worst condition, requiring the extensive repairs.” Melder said. “Rebuilding includes removing the existing asphalt and some of the road base and replacing it with fresh base and new asphalt.”
The 12th St. to the river segment is less involved.
“The remaining work will mill off the top layer of asphalt and fill it with fresh asphalt. We nickname this a mill and fill or mill and inlay. That work will happen on ID-52 from the Jct. of ID-16 to a little west of S Boise Ave. and from 12th St, to the Payette River Bridge,” Melder continued. “The Department will install ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections and improve pedestrian connectivity along the highway by constructing curb, gutter, and sidewalk along KT’s Lanes.”
According to Melder not all of the original proposed work will be included as community comments and concerns were taken into consideration.
“The City of Emmett engaged with citizens about the possibility of reconfiguring the striping on this corridor and after a public meeting learned that was not desired. So ITD is going to restripe everything as it is today.”
Melder says that ITD is very aware that Washington Ave. is one of Emmett’s major retail districts and every effort will be made to limit business disruptions.
“During construction, we are requiring the contractor to leave one access to adjacent businesses open at all times. We’re not 100% sure about all traffic impacts,” Melder said. “Some areas we’re pretty confident are wide enough to accommodate a lane in each direction through construction. Other areas may be tight and depending on what equipment the eventual contractor brings in we may have to limit travel to a single lane. In that instance, we would control traffic through flagging or temporary signals.”
Every effort will be made to complete the project by the first of June at the latest so it should not be a factor during the Cherry Festival, June 17-20.
You can keep up on the latest development on the project on the ITD website at itdprojects.org