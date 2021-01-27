Waiting for Your Turn

Last week Governor Brad Little altered the CDC recommendations regarding vaccine distribution protocols by advancing all Idaho citizens age 65 and older into the Tier 2 classification. That doesn’t mean you can rush out and get in line for your shot, however. The process for prioritizing the new expanded Tier 2 is still being refined by Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials in cooperation with the states six health district administrations.
On Friday, Jan. 22 the Governor’s Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) considered a series of proposals that could allow a specified number of workers in specific jobs beyond the health care, first responder and education fields to become part of the second tier in addition to the expanded age classification. Governor Little is expected to act on those recommendations this week.
The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) was scheduled to hold a media briefing about COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Regardless what procedures are put into place, the timeline for actual administration of the vaccines will remain dependent on the supply of vaccines as being distributed federally. Even distribution numbers within the state of Idaho appear skewed toward metropolitan areas when you compare with proportionate county populations. Those numbers, which are primarily for Tier 1 vaccine recipients, may be predictably skewed as the number of health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents are more concentrated per capita in urban areas.
A release last week indicated that individuals desiring to get on the waiting list for the vaccine should contact their primary care physician. The idea of getting on the list apparently prompted a deluge of phone calls to not only local doctor’s offices but to pharmacies, clinics, and Southwest District Health directly. Unfortunately, the system to receive those calls was not yet in place and is going to be different in each county.
Gem County residents, who qualify under the Tier 2 classifications – and there are many subclassifications – will likely only have two locations to register for a waiting list and to receive the shots. Unless you are seeking other medical care from your primary physician it is recommended that you not call them directly regarding a vaccine waiting list.
Valley Family Medical is taking phone calls at 635-1065 to confirm if you are in the Tier 2 classification and to place you on a notification list when the vaccine supply is sufficient. According to Practice Manager Kandice Rembelski, Valley Family is expecting between 30 and 50 vaccines a week but has no confirmation of those supplies until they arrive.
Valor Health will have a larger supply but also does not know when or how much of a supply they will receive. They anticipate completing their Tier 1 vaccines, including the second dose of the Pfizer version by the end of this week. They are hopeful to begin administering Tier 2 vaccines as early as Feb. 1.
An early attempt to take signups for those vaccines last week actually swamped their already taxed staffing and so reservations are not currently being accepted until clearer protocols and verifiable supply levels are determined by Southwest District Health. Valor suggests that individuals visit the Southwest District Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine webpage: phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/#Vaccine for more information.
SWDH specifies that its distributions will follow the priority groups established by the CVAC noting that vaccines are delivered on a scheduled determined by the federal partners. They caution that “because of limited supply, it may take several weeks to advance to each stage of the CVAC’s priority tier.”
Valor is continuing to work with Gem County and Emmett City officials to make the next round of vaccines available as quickly as possible once the supplies are received. Multiple mobile sites may be made available from time to time if vaccine supply and staffing are sufficient.
Gem County educators to get shots Jan. 29
A clinic for Emmett School District staff is set for Friday, Jan. 29. Superintendent Craig Woods said that will be a “no-school” day for students. Vaccines are expected to be administered by Valor Health to school personnel desiring the shots at the Butte View complex. Valor reports that they will be assisted by several local pharmacy employees in order to handle the expected number of voluntary recipients. Valor Health will use the Moderna — COVID-19 vaccine formula which requires a follow up vaccine 28 days later. This is being chosen over the Pfizer version because it is easier to store.