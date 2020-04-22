It’s been over a week since everyone registered to vote should have received a mailed request asking you to request an absentee ballot for the May 19 Primary Election. Actual ballots started to be mailed out of the Gem County clerks office last week for those who quickly responded requesting the absentee ballot for their selected party.
All voters or potential voters, have until May 19 to request a ballot if they are currently registered or can also register and then request a ballot. Registration and requests for ballots can be directed to the Gem County clerk’s office or can be done on the Idaho Secretary of State’s website: Idahovotes.gov.
You will have to select one of three ballots options when you request your absentee ballot. Republican, Democratic or Nonpartisan.
Candidates running for office as Independents, Conservatives or Libertarians do not appear on Primary ballots and will appear directly on the November General Election ballot.
The Secretary of State’s office advises voters that once they receive their ballot, around 10-days following the request, they should fill it out and mail it back to the county clerk using the pre-addressed envelope.
Voters should not wait until May 19 to request their ballot, or delay in voting that ballot before returning it. “Request your ballot today, educate yourself on the decisions that will be on your particular ballot, and then vote that ballot and get it back in” says Secretary Lawerence Denney.
In addition, Denney noted that accommodations for the disabled community are still a priority for the counties and will be handled on a county by county basis. “Any voters who would normally request assistance for voting or who have accessibility concerns should please directly contact their county clerk’s office to discuss what accommodations can be made available.”
Special assistance requests in Gem County are available at gemcounty.org or it can be found at Idahovotes.gov.
All completed absentee ballots must be received by the Gem County clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 2. There will be NO onsite voting for this election.
Gem County voters may be a little surprised at how few decisions they will have to make when they receive their ballot.
If they choose the Nonpartisan ballot, your only choices are whether to approve Idaho Supreme Court justices Gregory Moeller and John Stegner and Court of Appeals justice Amanda Brailsford to succeed themselves.
Those choices will also be on each the Democratic and Republican ballots.
The Democratic ballot has only two other races included – both are contested. Jim Vandermaas and Paulette Jordan are vying for the Democratic nomination to run in November for a U.S. Senate seat from Idaho. Rudy Soto and Staniela Nikolova are competing to be the party nominee to run for U.S. House of Representatives from District 1.
Republicans have only contested races specific to Gem County
There is a candidate for nearly every available position on the Republican ballot in Gem County.
On the statewide portion of the ballot incumbent U.S. Senator James Risch is running unchallenged to vie for a third term in the November General Election.
First-term U.S. Representative Russ Fulcher is being challenged in his re-election bid by Nicholas Jones.
Only two positions specific to Gem County have contested races however, and both are legislative seats pertaining to District 8. District 8 encompasses Gem County as well as Valley, Boise, Lemhi and Custer counties.
Running for re-election, uncontested for the Republican nomination are:
Norvill Bryan Elliott, Gem County Commissioner District 1 (four-year term)
Bill Butticci, Gem County Commissioner District 3 (a two-year term)
Erick Thomson, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney (four-year term)
Running for election to his first term as Gem County Sheriff is Donnie Wunder. He is running unopposed for the position left open by the retirement of Sheriff Chuck Rolland.
The Republican ballot also identifies uncontested candidacies for ten of thirteen precinct committeeman slots.
In Legislative District 8, Terry Gestrin of McCall is running uncontested in his bid for re-election to position A in the House.
That leaves the two contested races where decisions face voters. Incumbent Senator Steven Thayn of Emmett is being challenge by Marla Lawson of Lowman. Incumbent Representative Dorothy Moon of Stanley faces LaVerne Sessions of Salmon for position B in the House.
Each of the four contestants for the nomination to those two seats were asked by the Messenger Index to provide a brief biography of themselves. Their responses appear separately on this page.
Coming Next Week
All four candidates were also provided a series of questions by the Messenger Index. Some of those responses will be presented in the April 29 print edition and all responses will appear online at Messenger-Index.com beginning April 29.