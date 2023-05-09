Patrons of the Emmett Independent School District will go to the polls on Tuesday, May 16 to complete the voting process on two proposed supplemental levy requests totaling $1 million per year for two years.
A simple majority vote of approval on both measures would effectively renew a current $1 million supplemental levy that expires June 30.
The May levy request is a revised version of a single levy request for $1.5 million per year that was rejected by voters on March 14. Less than 19 percent of registered voters participated in that levy election. Only 43 percent of those voting gave their approval.
In response to comments made by voters in March, the ESD Board of Trustees decided to return the issues to voters now in May rather than finalize a budget for next school year that would likely entail some personnel layoffs, additional repair need delays and other substantial cuts.
Emmett Schools are not alone in this return to voters just two months after a failed vote. Across the State of Idaho some $734 million in supplemental levies, plant facility levies, and school building bonds will be considered next Tuesday. Many of those are either reruns or revisions of ballot measures that failed to meet their required majorities for approval in March.
Supplemental levies, normally two year measures, require a 50 percent plus one vote majority. Plant facilities levies, usually for five or ten year terms, require 55 percent approval. Building bond measures, which entail acquiring public debt obligations with some interest costs are normally for 20 or 30 year commitments and require a super majority of 66.67% to be approved.
Levies are not considered debt obligations but commitments to an annual property tax assessment to be used as raised each year to meet specific obligations.
WHAT ARE THE REQUESTS?
The levy questions on voters ballots in Gem County, either in current early in-person voting at the Gem County Court House through Friday, or at seven polling locations on Tuesday are:
The first measure is requesting approval of $600,000 a year for two years to be utilized for major maintenance repairs and safety upgrades. Specific items designated are an estimated $375,000 for roof replacement at Carberry Elementary School to be completed in the first year of the levy and $347,000 for roof replacement at Shadow Butte Elementary School in the second year of the levy. Also on the list of priorities are front door security upgrades at Butte View Complex, interior ADA compliant door hardware upgrades, exterior safety lighting upgrades, video surveillance and fending upgrades throughout the District. Reseal and repainting of asphalt areas District wide are also included in the second year of the maintenance levy project list.
The second measure is requesting approval of $400,000 per year for two years to be utilized for specific personnel needs. The majority of the funds will enable the District to maintain current staffing of elementary counseling positions, main partial funding of an instructional coach for the District, and maintain ELA and Math teachers at Emmett High. Additional funding would be provided for Special Education support staff.
COST TO TAXPAYERS
Approval of both measures as presented on the May 16 ballot will not result in an increase of taxes for local property owners, but are projected to reflect a small decrease for next year pending final total Gem County property valuations that will be released in June. The 2022 current levy that the proposed levies would replace assesses property tax payers $36.40 per year per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. For eligible homeowners that is after a 50% valuation exemption of up to $125,000.
School levy and bond assessments in Gem County, based on the rate assessment per $100,000 of taxable values, have decreased nearly 90 percent over the past decade. The rate in 2012 was $352.20 per $100,000. That rate included a bond obligation on the two elementary schools and a supplemental levy.
If neither of these levy requests are approved, the only local property tax payer funds going toward school obligations next year will be a total of about $40,000 on a tort levy that is imposed by the State to meet legal obligations.
Messenger Index readers have challenged those numbers, some confusing all local property taxes as a school funding source. According to a summary of 2022 property tax levies and fees provided by the Gem County Treasurer’s office, school funding at the current level amount to 6.6 to 12 percent of the total property tax assessments. Those percentages vary depending on whether the property lies within the city of Emmett or in various code areas around the county which have different entities to fund.
Comparable other entities funded through the levy process, using the per $100,000 of taxable assessed value standard for 2022, include: Mosquito Abatement District $29.73; Fire District #1 23.68; Fire District #3 26.48. Each of those are calculated to the values within their specific districts and not based on a county wide value assessment. Two standard set amounts which are assessed through the property tax collection process but not tied to property assessments are a Residential Solid Waste Fee of $85 per household per year and the Recreation District fee of $65.38 per household.
The current and proposed new levy are among the lowest levy rates in the State. Local current levy rates in the Treasure Valley range from Emmett’s $36.40 to Kuna and Vallivue districts that are over $200 per $100,000. Many of those schools are also asking for more in votes May 16.
FUNDING CONFUSION AND CHALLENGES
As previously reported in the Messenger Index, State funding uncertainty is one of the forces driving the majority of school districts turning to local support for stability.
The State of Idaho has made significant increases in total school funding over the past couple of years, utilizing federal COVID appropriations in some places and record State revenue surpluses in others. Just how and when those funds will be received, and what strings or dedications those funds carry remain uncertain.
At the forefront of those uncertainties is if and how the State Department of Education will transition from a Student Enrollment formula back to an Average Daily Attendance formula. Temporary approval from the Legislature allowed the use of the enrollment formula since 2020-21 to combat attendance volatility due to remote learning, school closures, illness absenteeism and other COVID-era complications. That authorization expired this legislative session through the State Department of Education did vote to continue the enrollment formula through the end of this school year.
It has currently not been renewed for the coming school year.
The latest information that Emmett School District has received from the State Department of Education indicates that a return to the Average Daily Attendance figure could cost the District as much as $900,000 from current State funding levels.
Also still in the air is how the increased funding passed by the Legislature this spring will be required to be spent in specific areas. A large portion of the increases are earmarked to fund an increase in the teacher salary ladder that was adopted two years ago by the Legislature. How much, if any, of the increased funding will be available for local district discretionary needs is not likely to be available until fall.
WHERE TO VOTE ON TUESDAY
While Gem County has 13 precincts, most with separate polling locations during general elections, only seven locations will be open for the school measures on Tuesday. That means several precincts will be in combined locations.
This is a normal procedure in elections that traditionally draw lower voter turnouts to better utilize poll workers.
Central (1), North Emmett (2), Butteview (3) and South Emmett (4) precincts will vote at Catholic Hall at Sacred Heart Church, 211 E. 1st St., Emmett
West Emmett (5) and Emerson (6) precincts will poll at the 4-H Building at the Gem County Fairgrounds.
Lincoln (7) precinct will vote at the Gem County Senior Center, 719 W. John, Emmett.
Letha (8) and Hanna (9) precincts will vote at the Letha LDS Church.
Brick (10) and Bench (11) will vote at the Nazarene Church, 1144 N. Washington Ave., Emmett.
Sweet/Montour (12) will vote at Syringa Hall, 7617 Sweet-Ola Highway, Sweet.
Ola (13) will vote at the Ola Fire Station.
Voters can confirm their appropriate precinct and voting location at www.gemcounty.org/government/elections.
Early voting at the Gem County Clerk’s Office will remain open until 5 p.m., Friday, May 12. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Gem County Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.