Voting signs

Courthouse reminders of early voting availability and final election day for polling places.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Patrons of the Emmett Independent School District will go to the polls on Tuesday, May 16 to complete the voting process on two proposed supplemental levy requests totaling $1 million per year for two years.

A simple majority vote of approval on both measures would effectively renew a current $1 million supplemental levy that expires June 30.


