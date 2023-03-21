Support Local Journalism


The Emmett School District will receive no financial support from local taxpayers after June 30 when the current supplemental levy expires, at least after last Tuesday’s patron vote.

Voters rejected a two-year $3 million supplemental levy request at the polls, only gaining 43 percent approval when 50 percent plus one was required for passage. It will mean that for the first time since 2009 the District will have no supplemental levy support, and the first time on record no local taxing district financial support of any kind — levy or bond.


