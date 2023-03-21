The Emmett School District will receive no financial support from local taxpayers after June 30 when the current supplemental levy expires, at least after last Tuesday’s patron vote.
Voters rejected a two-year $3 million supplemental levy request at the polls, only gaining 43 percent approval when 50 percent plus one was required for passage. It will mean that for the first time since 2009 the District will have no supplemental levy support, and the first time on record no local taxing district financial support of any kind — levy or bond.
LOW VOTER TURNOUTVoter turnout for Tuesday’s levy vote was perhaps a record low. The 2019 levy approval saw a 26.8 percent turnout of registered voters. The 2021 levy approval only brought out 19.6 percent of registered voters. Tuesday’s election saw only 18.6 percent of registered voters cast ballots. It appears to be the lowest voter turnout in any of more than 50 bond or levy votes conducted across the State last week.
The no votes represented the choice of only 10.55 percent of registered voters.
The measure did receive approval in five of 13 precincts and amongst absentee voters.
The District had asked voters to support an annual levy assessment of $600,000 to complete a number of school safety projects, including the possible replacement of roofs on Carberry and Shadow Butte Elementary schools. An additional $900,000 per year was included in the levy request to fund personnel positions, heavily weighted to Special Education and Counseling positions, many which had been funded by the $1 million per year levy approved in 2021, and expiring in June.
The 2021 levy replaced a two-year $3 million levy approved by voters in 2019.
RESULTS OF LEVY DEFEAT
In a special meeting of the ESD Board of Trustees on Thursday, the District began looking at where cuts can be made from this year’s budget in preparing next year’s budget in response to funding that evaporated with the failure to extend the supplemental support.
Compounding the challenges could be an additional reduction in anticipated funding as the Legislature is flirting with returning to an allocation method used prior to COVID mitigation efforts the last three years. Some estimates indicate that drop in allocation support could cost ESD another $900,000.
In a worst case scenario, the District could be needing to cut as much as $2 million from the current year budget.
An early worksheet provided for consideration of where those cuts might come from elicited frustration from Trustees and alarm from administrators and constituents.
The worksheet presented to the Trustees proposed preparing a plan to reduce expenses by $1 million for the loss of revenue from the existing levy and another $900,000 in anticipation of the State formula shift to ADA (Average Daily Attendance) from an Average Daily Enrollment formula used since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic measures.
Ten initial potential cuts items could possibly achieve $1.34 million in savings but are not desired by the administration or board members. Many require cutting jobs.
The single largest savings discussed would a reduction of 6.5 FTE (full time equivalent) certified staffing District wide — raising classroom size minimums, secondary electives reductions and reduction of open enrollments. ($400,000)
Other potential moves on the table:
- Reverting to half day kindergarten across the board, eliminating full day kindergarten options. ($268,000)
- Consolidating the Ola and Sweet/Montour schools in Sweet. ($150,000)
- Reduction of classified staffing by 4 positions District wide. ($140,000)
- Reduction in Instructional Coaching positions by 1.5 FTE. ($115,000)
- Elimination of transportation to athletics and activities in the Treasure Valley area. ($85,000)
- Reduction in Administrative personnel by .5 FTE. ($55,000)
- Delay Science curriculum adoption for K-5. ($50,000)
- Eliminate summer school for K-3. ($34,000)
- Increase school facilities rental rates. ($30,000)
Numerous other items were listed as potential suggestions, including shifting to a 4-day school week, but the amount of savings were currently undefinable.
Superintendent Craig Woods made it clear to the Trustees that the list of potential targets for budget saving is simply a starting point and will be a fluid discussion in the coming weeks and months in the process to have a set budget for the coming school year by the end of June.
None of those cuts saw willing support from Board members and several voiced strong opposition to the closing and sale of the Ola school even being considered.
“I’m not going to shut Ola down,” said Trustee Terry Jones. “No way in Hell!
Jones acknowledges that he has “a long history of fighting levies.” But he says the current situation is dire and few other options remain.
“I understand the frustration of taxpayers,” Jones said. “I and the board are just as frustrated. I understand taking it out on the board to some extent. I don’t understand taking it out on the kids which is the point we’ve reached.”
One of the options to perhaps avoid some of the budget cutting would be to return to the voters in May with a revised levy request. That was accomplished four years ago. A decision to return to the polls could be made at a special meeting of the Board on March 27. The board approved the preparation of levy request wording though no decision on whether to move forward will be made prior to the March 27 meeting.
Trustee Ronnie Weekes is frustrated not only with the financial pressures put on the District meeting State and Federal mandates that are often unfunded, but with persistent misunderstandings.
“I do wish the community had a better understanding of the difference between levy’s and bonds,” Weekes said. “Pay as you go with a levy or eventually be forced into using debt with a bond.”
“Some refuse to believe we are living within our means,” Weekes said. “That’s just not true. We have to come together and find a way to move forward. How can we present a better levy option? Would love to not have a levy but that’s not practical. Without some local say and investment we are left with the position of relying on the Legislature — hoping and praying for relief. And then wondering what strings come with that so called relief.”
RELIEF COMING FROM LEGISLATURE?
One of the ironies of failing to renew the supplemental levy is that current property tax proposals in the Legislature, that would assist school districts across the state to retire levy and bond obligations, would provide no relief to local entities who have no levies or bonds.
Another measure currently being discussed in Boise has a potential of providing ESD as much as an additional $700,000 this year by some estimates. Whether that will materialize in the few remaining weeks of this Legislature remains to be seen. And even if it does, will the majority of those funds be earmarked by the Legislature as has been the case with most of the increases it has approved the past two years?
WHY THE OPPOSITION?
A number of critics of the most recent levy attempt cited a lack of detailed information as to where the dollars would be spent.
Confusion of the included personnel funding as a new obligation and not an ongoing obligation seemed to be a factor in some voters’ minds.
Others cited incidents, some dating back decades and some previously dispelled and proven inaccurate, and others that remain unresolved, that undermined their trust in the District.
Inflation and the current economic environment were also at the top of reasoning of some voters who shared their opinions outside the polls on Tuesday.
“I just can’t afford another dime,” said one facing inflated prices on a fixed income.
Perhaps the biggest challenge for the District to try to meet is assessing the desires and expectations of the 82 percent of the registered voters who failed to register their opinions at the ballot box last Tuesday.
WERE VOTING RESULTS CONSISTENT?
The voter turnout varied considerably between precincts but a parallel of between turnout rate and levy support or opposistion would be difficult to make.
The Ola precinct had the strongest opposition to the measure with 78 percent of its vote marked no. It also had the heaviest voter turnout with 27.8 percent of its registered voters showing up — but a fraction of the normal turnout in the northern portion of the County.
The lowest voter turnout was in the South Emmett precinct where only 10.9 percent of the registered voters showed up.
The highest support of the levy came from the Central Emmett precinct where 62 percent of the voters approved the measure.
Some observers would contend that the Gem County voting was reflective of a statewide trend. The data does not support that entirely. While five of seven bond requests, totaling nearly $500 million failed to reach the 66.67 percent majority for passage — supplemental levies were approved in 33 of 37 Districts. Longer-term plant facilities levies were split 4-4.
The next two weeks could be pivotal in determining whether further job cuts in the Emmett School District will be unavoidable. The Legislature is still targeting an end of March sine die and the deadline for the District to decide to make another run at gaining levy support is March 27.