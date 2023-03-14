Emmett School Logo

The Emmett School District will not have any financial support from local taxpayers after June 30 when the current supplemental levy expires. Voters rejected a two-year $3 million supplemental levy request at the polls on Tuesday. It will mean the first time since 2009 the District will have no supplemental levy support, and the first time on record - no taxing district financial support of any kind.  

The levy measure required an approval of 50 percent plus one vote. It only received 43 percent approval from a very small portion of the registered voters in the District. 


