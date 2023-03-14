The Emmett School District will not have any financial support from local taxpayers after June 30 when the current supplemental levy expires. Voters rejected a two-year $3 million supplemental levy request at the polls on Tuesday. It will mean the first time since 2009 the District will have no supplemental levy support, and the first time on record - no taxing district financial support of any kind.
The levy measure required an approval of 50 percent plus one vote. It only received 43 percent approval from a very small portion of the registered voters in the District.
The District had asked voters to support an annual levy assessment of $600,000 to complete a number of school safety projects, including the possible replacement of roofs on Carberry and Shadow Butte Elementary schools. An additional $900,000 per year was included in the levy request to fund personnel positions that had been funded by the $1 million per year levy approved in 2021, and expires in June.
The 2021 levy replaced a two-year $3 million levy approved by voters in 2019.
Voter turnout for Tuesday's levy vote was perhaps a record low, at least compared to the past two levy decisions. The 2019 levy approval saw a 26.8 percent turnout of registered voters. The 2021 levy approval only brought 19.6 percent of registered voters. Tuesday's election saw only 18.6 percent of registered voters cast ballots.
The measure only received approval in five of 13 precincts and amongst absentee voters.