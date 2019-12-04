Volunteers make a Caring Village

The number of volunteers who turn out for special events in Emmett is exceptional, particularly fund raising and community support events.
That’s no more evident than in the seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The two are one continuous giving effort by community volunteers to make this time of year a little brighter and perhaps a little easier for the less fortunate.
Dozens of volunteers prepared the annual Thanksgiving dinner for the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Dozens more helped serve 339 people at the dinner. That comes in addition to the 252 families who received Thanksgiving meat and side dishes that were distributed by volunteers including Gem County’s three commissioners.
Those were all extra’s last week for the EVFC in addition to the 147 families served through its weekly food pantry on Tuesdays.
When you check out the list of holiday events already underway or on the schedule in the coming weeks, the number of volunteers who make the preparations is impressive.
In getting ready for the traditional lighting of a Christmas tree in Bowman Memorial Park and all of the activities that were staged Saturday in the Magic on Main Street promotion, dozens more pitched in.
The tree officially lit Saturday evening, was donated by Emmett residents Steve and Valerie Chapell. The pair also were present on Tuesday to assist Scotty Brown from the Gem Recreation District in securing the tree and placing strings of lights in anticipation of Saturday. Other volunteers were decorating other features in Bowman Park to set the tone for the weekend and the weeks ahead.
Lighted parades, free movies, snacks and seasonal treats. Music, decorations, and laughter.
The volunteer hours are uncountable, and they are made even more fruitful by the generous giving of the community throughout the season – filling ambulances and fire trucks, adding a canned food item to a door to door campaign, contributing toys and clothes for various projects, helping a neighbor rid his yard of leaves . . . the list is endless. The needs are significant and the donors and volunteers are plentiful and generous.
What a season it is in the Valley of Plenty!
Thank You!