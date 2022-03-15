Visions beyond the plans

The City of Emmett and Gem County are currently in the process of developing new Comprehensive Plans — separate plans that will guide many of the planning and zoning decisions each governmental entity will be making for many years to come. The Plans are intended to guide future development decisions. While the values of the Plans are future oriented, the development of those plans have a deeper and broader emphasis.
The ultimate goal of the current development process is to determine an effective vision that represents the values of the communities. That vision must be forward looking but rooted in the values and traditions of the past in order to be effective and widely supported. From that vision the current process then will help create a source document that the general public, developers, and decision makers at all levels can access. Properly created and implemented, an adopted comprehensive plan can greatly reduce conflicts and misunderstandings that can disrupt a cohesive community culture.
It’s not so simple as merely editing through past documents. The supporting data has changed and will continue to change. Creating the viability and sustainability of a planning document requires a massive amount of time, consideration and most importantly – public input.
And that public input is needed now. It will be too late to begin participating in the process after a vision has already been settled on by the volunteer committees and professional plan writers. Both the Gem County and City of Emmett plans have been taking input for months and are now reaching out for an additional surge of public input before the drafting of plan documents begin.
In this section of the Messenger Index we will attempt to provide some additional information and share some of the input that has already been received.
Elevate Emmett is the City of Emmett’s themed approach to their plan. They are asking you to “Imagine the Future of Emmett”. They have held several open public meetings to discuss the process and to take input. The elevateemmett.com website is behind heavily used to post progress reports and take additional input.
Gem County’s process is called “A Plan for Our Future, Rooted in Our Past.” They had several public outreaches in the fall conducted additional sessions this week. To get the latest and participate in a new online survey go to: gemcounty.org.