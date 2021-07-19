For about two hours the morning of July 13 if you weren’t present at the Emmett Airport, but watching some rare looking planes cutting through the smokey haze over the valley, you might have thought you had slipped into a different time and place.
Nearly 40 vintage airplanes from a western Washington airplane club made Emmett a lunch stop during their Northwest Air Tour. They had spent Monday night in Nampa and made the quick jump to Emmett for lunch, and to tie into a ribbon cutting of the new PR2TA hangar at the airport.
According to members of the Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club, Emmett was the third stop on the tour which set down in LaGrande, Oregon before making its way to Nampa. The club members were continuing on across southern Idaho with stops in Buhl, Blackfoot and Jerome before setting down in Ontario on their way back to Washington later in the week.
The range of vintage airplanes was impressive for the more than 200 folks who had an opportunity to watch the planes land, roll up in front of the hangars, and then talk with the pilots as they popped out of their cockpits – many of them open air.
The Northwest Air Tour is loosely fashioned after the barnstorming tours that were common place in the 1930’s when air transportation was still in its infancy. The majority of the planes in the entourage are certified as opposed to experimental and many are pretty much in their original production status.