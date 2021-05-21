Police lights

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


According to a report from the Idaho State Police, a single vehicle crash on S. Mill Road has claimed the life of a young Boise woman. The accident occurred at approximately 12:32 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021. 

Katherine Roe, 19, of Boise, was driving a 2019 Lexus SUV southbound on S. Mill Rd. when the vehicle left the road and struck a commercial belly dump trailer parked on private property. Roe succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Roe was wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gem County Sheriff's Office, the Emmett Police Department and Gem County Fire and EMS.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments