According to a report from the Idaho State Police, a single vehicle crash on S. Mill Road has claimed the life of a young Boise woman. The accident occurred at approximately 12:32 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Katherine Roe, 19, of Boise, was driving a 2019 Lexus SUV southbound on S. Mill Rd. when the vehicle left the road and struck a commercial belly dump trailer parked on private property. Roe succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Roe was wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gem County Sheriff's Office, the Emmett Police Department and Gem County Fire and EMS.