The classroom space at the north end of the Emmett High dome that houses many of the activity spaces — including the gymnasium, has received considerable damage from flooding caused by a valve failure in one of the restrooms. The valve, located in a special education bathroom also used as an officials room for sporting events, broke not once, but twice last week.

While damage was considerable, the school was fortunate that each of the failures were caught almost immediately and measures were taken to limit the spread to the high volume water discharge — estimated at up to 50 gallons per minute.


