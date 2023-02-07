To stem the spread of moisture in the dry walls in the effected areas, lower portions of the walls were opened by damage mitigation crews last week. Extent of damage to the walls, linoleum and even the underlying concrete floor will continue to be assessed before repairs can begin.
Emmett teachers and janitors squeegee off the hallway in the north end of the activity dome at Emmett High last week.
submitted photo
Large fans were used to help dry the facility as quickly as possible though water wicking up drywalls was evident in many locations in the effected areas.
The classroom space at the north end of the Emmett High dome that houses many of the activity spaces — including the gymnasium, has received considerable damage from flooding caused by a valve failure in one of the restrooms. The valve, located in a special education bathroom also used as an officials room for sporting events, broke not once, but twice last week.
While damage was considerable, the school was fortunate that each of the failures were caught almost immediately and measures were taken to limit the spread to the high volume water discharge — estimated at up to 50 gallons per minute.
School personnel were able to create barriers to route the flow away from the wooden gymnasium floor and remove as much water as fast as possible. While the gymnasium floor was not inundated, the hallway, band room, and locker rooms were flooded to the extent that drywalls began wicking the water upward.
According to EHS principal Bob Hyde the exact extent of damages and costs to repair will not be known until insurance companies and disaster mitigation firms complete assessments and make bids — hopefully later this week.
The valve and the linoleum flooring in the hallway and locker rooms are all original from the facilities construction in the mid-1980’s. Carpet in the band room was pretty well swamped but instruments were reportedly unharmed.
Until repairs can be made, use of the band/choir room and the dressing rooms will not be available. Hyde says contingency plans are in place to temporarily relocate music classes and physical education classes though some of their activities may be curtailed for now.