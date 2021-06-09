Much like the welcomed transition from season to season, we are entering a new season of demand for COVID-19 vaccines. We are moving from a time where demand outpaced supply to a much more comfortable time of plentiful vaccine inventories. Now COVID-19 vaccines have become readily available, on almost a daily basis, in Gem County from multiple sources. Amidst such favorable circumstances, Valor Health is now moving away from holding large drive-through vaccination events.
These drive-through events have played a significant role in making COVID-19 vaccines available to our community. During 2021, Valor Health has held over 23 drive-through events and administered over 3,200 doses of vaccine, free of charge. The average number of patients seen at these events was 138-with our largest single event bringing in just shy of 500 individuals. Currently, 34% of Gem County residents, age 16+, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information, visit Southwest District Health’s website https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/
The success of these drive-through events can largely be traced back to a dedicated group of volunteers. These volunteers have donated well-over 1,000 hours of their time, while directing traffic, monitoring patients, documenting doses, and so forth. Valor Health is grateful for their efforts and for the opportunity to work alongside so many tremendous individuals on such an important cause.
COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be available through our Family Medical Clinic located at 1102 E Locust Street. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 208-365-6004.