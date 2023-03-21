Valor Health expansion rendering

Artist’s rendering of new Valor Family Medicine Center coming soon to Emmett.

 Illustration provided by Valor Health

The unwinding of pandemic Medicaid coverage is projected to have a dramatic impact on medical care providers across the country, but perhaps no more so than for rural hospitals. The changing health services environment, and more specifically the financial impact of changes in Medicaid reimbursements, is being felt nationwide and in community hospitals such as Valor Health.

“Valor Health is not immune to these financial hardships,” says Brad Turpen, Valor Health’s Chief Executive Officer in Emmett. “The cost of doing business is surpassing revenue generated and we must adapt.”


