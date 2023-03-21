The unwinding of pandemic Medicaid coverage is projected to have a dramatic impact on medical care providers across the country, but perhaps no more so than for rural hospitals. The changing health services environment, and more specifically the financial impact of changes in Medicaid reimbursements, is being felt nationwide and in community hospitals such as Valor Health.
“Valor Health is not immune to these financial hardships,” says Brad Turpen, Valor Health’s Chief Executive Officer in Emmett. “The cost of doing business is surpassing revenue generated and we must adapt.”
The financial pressure on rural hospitals is not new. Prior to changes forced or enacted in 2020 as a response to the public health emergency created by COVID-19, rural hospitals were failing financially at an alarming rate.
According to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, more than 150 rural hospitals closed between 2005 and 2019.
“Prior to the pandemic, there was a trend of rural hospitals that serve communities similar to ours closing due to financial losses.” Turpen said. “Valor Health, in response to that trend, has been working for years to improve access to health care and increase services available. This supports the community’s needs and helps us remain in business. Where these is no margin, there can be no mission.”
Turpen points out that the financial failure trend across the country stalled during the COVID measures.
“COVID-19 temporarily paused the trend of rural hospitals closing, because emergency COVID funding was provided and was used as a lifeline,” Turpen said. “COVID funding was necessary to make up for the loss of revenue experienced when hospitals had to limit or close services during the pandemic.”
“Programs like Provider Relief Funds, the Paycheck Protection Program, and the extension of Medicaid ensured that rural hospitals and health systems were able to continue providing services.”
That support net is no longer.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act required states to allow Medicaid recipients to stay enrolled even if their eligibility changed. That requirement expires April 1. States are rapidly reassessing their Medicaid enrollee eligibility and expected to remove coverage for hundreds of thousands, if not millions of individuals across the nation.
The Kaiser Foundation puts the number of people losing coverage in this process between 5 million and 14 million, with about two-thirds likely to remain uninsured for up to a year.
Health care officials across the country are concerned how the loss of those Medicaid reimbursements will affect hospitals — rural hospitals in particular.
The eligibility redeterminations could cost health facilities between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion in revenue.
Estimates provided by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform estimates that an additional 200 rural hospitals are at risk of closure in the next two to three years.
So how does an individual rural hospital cope, and survive?
“Valor Health is working diligently to decrease spending in response to these financial changes,” says Turpen. “We are prioritizing projects and reviewing spending activities in order to stabilize and make it through this storm.”
That does not mean that Valor Health is simply hunkering down and hoping the storm will pass.
“We are addressing the challenging times rural hospitals/health systems are finding themselves in,” says Turpen. “Addressing the community’s need for primary care and strengthening our foundation of financial sustainability is core to our 5-year strategic plan.”
A key component in that plan is the planned expansion of primary care facilities in Emmett.
“Valor Health Center is an enormously strategic imperative for us,” Turpen said.
The new primary care center to be constructed at the corner of Highway 16 and Substation Road is expected to break ground this spring.
Turpen points out some of the unique attributes of Valor Health that can perhaps be both assets and liabilities during this current health services environment.
Valor Health is one of the few community-owned facilities left in Idaho. It is owned by Gem County and operates as a 501c-3 nonprofit health system. While County owned, Valor Health has not received any Gem County tax dollars since the early 1990s. But that status also limits the ability to invest cash reserves, if there are any.
According to Turpen, Valor’s non-profit status provided a community benefit of over $1.5 million annually in addition to paying almost $6 million in wages each year.
The future is not bleak, but is certainly likely to remain evolving and challenging in the coming months and years for solvent rural hospitals like Valor Health.