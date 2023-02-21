When an area is home to an industrial facility, it may develop a stigma.
The idea that environmental degradation could occur because of pollution has the potential to “taint people’s perception of the attractiveness of an area,” according to a report commissioned by the Idaho Headwaters Economic Study Group, published in December.
The report was commissioned by that group to evaluate the economy of Valley County and understand how it could be affected by the development of the Stibnite Gold Project, a proposed mining project that would be operated by Perpetua Resources. Power Consulting, a Montana-based consulting firm, wrote the report.
Unfortunately, even the presence of an industrial operation may be enough to convince people to stay away, even if the facility has not had violations, the report said.
It is one of many potential impacts the proposed mine could have on the Valley County economy, which relies on its reputation as a premiere outdoor destination to attract visitors as well as residents, the report said.
Members of the Idaho Headwaters Economic Study Group, a group of 50 businesses in the county, raised over $20,000 through a GoFundMe page to commission the report, said Debbie Fereday, co-owner of May’s Hardware in McCall and a leader of the group.
The Forest Service’s draft environmental impact statement and supplemental draft environmental impact statement about the proposed mine provide a “benefits-only” analysis of constructing, operating, and cleaning up the mine, while failing to consider the potential impact to the county’s existing economy, the report says.
This was concerning to Fereday.
“Valley County has a really productive economy that is built around visitors and recreation,” Fereday said. “So we felt like we deserved further study so that we would know more about how economists see the impact of this mine affecting an already vibrant tourism economy.”
But Perpetua Resources’ Vice President of External Affairs Mckinsey Lyon said via email that the commissioned report “does not present a wholistic or likely set of outcomes.”
“While the (consulting firm) claims to be unbiased, close review of the publication shows key facts were ignored and extreme scenarios were analyzed to draw conclusions intended to sensationalize our project,” Lyon said.
Valley County today: economy and income
Valley County’s economy and sources of income have changed considerably since the ‘70s. Who lives in the county and why should be a consideration of the potential impact the mine could have, the study’s authors said.
While other rural counties lost population since 1970, Valley County has bucked that trend, growing about 2% per year through 2021. The number of jobs has quadrupled during that same time period.
And some of the county’s new residents are retirees — people who spend money in the county that they did not necessarily earn there.
In 2020, the “non-labor income” received by Valley County residents — coming from pensions, investments, and Social Security — was $355 million of the income in the county, while labor income — earned through jobs in the county — was $261 million, a difference of 36%.
In a 2018 study of over 3,000 visitors and residents done as part of the development of McCall’s Comprehensive Plan, people ranked the area’s “mountain character and small-town feel” as their No. 1 value. This was defined as having a natural setting, good air and water quality, open space, and agricultural lands.
Valley County is one of only nine non-metropolitan counties in the West to have more than 1 million acres of protected public lands, according to a 2013 study, the headwaters group’s report said. In fact, the county has the third-most protected land of any county in the West, behind Idaho County, Idaho (No. 2) and Inyo County, California (No. 1), the home of Death Valley National Park.
That land is a resource whose presence means the average Valley County resident took home an extra $7,400 in income in 2020 compared to if the land were not protected, the report said.
Sourcing materials and workers from elsewhere
If the mine is greenlit, there would be a construction phase. The study estimates that just 9% of spending on this phase of the project would occur locally.
The report’s authors say that their estimate is quite different from the one used for the project because the project’s model (IMPLAN) makes an assumption that if there is a local vendor from which to purchase materials, the company will purchase materials there.
For example, if a gas station comes up as selling diesel in Valley County, the model says the company would buy diesel there, the report says. However, the cost would likely be higher, and the company, to save costs, would likely select a cheaper distributor that would bring in the fuel in from a regional national supplier. Given that, the study’s authors “find it highly suspect that the mine will even procure a modest number of supplies from the very small towns found in the local area.”
But in a letter to the editor of the McCall Star-News, owner of Rocky Mountain Signs Jim Hinson said that the mining company, Perpetua Resources, has been a major customer for his McCall-based business since 2011. Hinson said he personally knows other businesses that the mining company patronizes.
“So for all of you thinking Perpetua would be adverse to our economy, think again!” Hinson’s letter said.
The mine is expected to directly employ 200 people, but for multiple reasons, the study’s authors do not expect most of them to come from the local area, nor to live in the area around the mine.
Reasons cited include the county’s low unemployment rate, the lack of available housing, and the two-weeks-on, two-weeks-off proposed work schedule of the mine.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Stigma and the risk of environmental impacts
The study’s authors considered the risk of two potential environmental impacts of the mine: spills from trucks transporting hazardous materials — including fuels and acids — to and from the site, and the failure of tailing storage facilities (TSF), or pilings of waste rock stored onsite.
The quantity of material transported would be a minimum of 1,100 truck trips carrying a total of 7.7 million gallons of liquid hazardous materials every year the mine is in operation, the report said.
An outside consultant hired in 2020 by environmental groups to evaluate the potential impact of spills concluded that the distance materials would have to travel and the roughness of roads increases the chance there would be a spill. If that happened, it could impact a body of water, the report said.
But Chris Gurney, president of Cascade-based Diamond Fuel and Feed, said in a comment on the supplemental draft environmental impact statement in December that his company has hauled fuel for Perpetua Resources for more than 10 years without spills. It was unclear from the comment what quantity of fuel the company had hauled in that timeframe.
“During this time Perpetua has taken every precaution (above and beyond all federal and state requirements) to ensure that the fuel arrives with no issues,” and there have been no spills during that time, Gurney said.
As for the tailing storage facilities, improvements in mining technology mean mining operations can process greater quantities of rock to find desired metals. This in turn leads to a greater volume of waste rock being stored in tailing facilities, the report said.
But if a storage facility, or pile, breaks, it can send the rock and other waste materials into waterways, the report says. In the U.S., 257 storage piling breaks have occurred since 1915, with 50% of the total material loosed from such incidents occurring after 2000, the report said.
“It is important to keep in mind that the Stibnite Gold Project would site a large industrial chemical project in the head waters of one of the most important recreational rivers in the West, the Salmon River,” the report said. The mine would be located on the East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River, an old mining site that is considered a superfund site, as previously reported.
Sam Stoddard spent the last 15 years of his career in industrial construction projects working for the mining industry in five different countries. He said the study illustrates well the potential risk of a tailing storage facility failure.
“I am not anti-mining, but I am opposed to mining in the wrong areas, for the wrong minerals, by the wrong companies,” Stoddard said by email.
The report says it would not take much to wipe out the benefits the county might see from having a mine there. The total annual income of the miners would be $18.7 million, or $280.5 million over 15 years — the amount of time the study’s authors are estimating for the life of the mine. In contrast, the yearly income from visitor and recreation sectors and non-labor income is $447 million annually, or $11.2 billion over that timeframe.
Overall, the amount of income produced as a result of the mine would be 2.5% of what is produced from visitors and recreation, as well as the non-labor income, the study says. If the area became stigmatized because of the presence of the mine, or worse, a spill that polluted the Salmon River, “the benefit of having 200 highly-paid miners in Valley County for 15 years could be almost completely wiped out by a 2 percent decline in the Visitor-Recreation sectors, plus Non-Labor income,” the report says.
Impact to services
With more people in the area, the mine should be expected to generate a need for additional services, such as road improvements, emergency services, and schools, the report said.
The draft environmental impact statement estimates that 80-121 more children could be attending school in the county because of the mine, the report said. In fiscal year 2021, the state of Idaho spent $8,376 per student, the report said. Given that the mine is expected to pay $300,000 in county property taxes per year during its operations phase, even if the mine only brought 80 new students, the property tax money paid by the mine would only cover 36% of the cost of those children attending school, the report said.
“Put another way, those 80 students would take up all the property tax money that is gained due to the presence of the mine in Valley County, and then some, and leave none for other services, which will have added costs because of the population increase,” the report says.
Antimony uses in green tech questioned
About 11% of the revenue from the mine will come from mining antimony, according to the report, while the majority will come from mining gold, as previously reported. Perpetua Resources maintains that antimony will help the U.S. break from its dependence on countries like China for the minerals powering green energy technologies, such as energy storage batteries. The U.S. has designated antimony as one of 50 “critical minerals,” the report said.
But the only U.S. facility capable of smelting the metal, located in Montana, has a backlog of work, meaning extracted antimony would have to be sent to other countries for that purpose, the report said. Additionally, the company that is working on developing antimony liquid metal batteries has not yet developed “a commercial scale battery available for commercial use,” the report said.
To Stoddard, the retired industrial construction employee, these are red flags.
“The study provides strong evidence that this antimony ... will actually go to other countries such as China to be smelted and refined, and likely sold back to the U.S. in the form of liquid metal storage batteries for which the technology is yet to be proven or as antimony for munitions,” Stoddard said via email.
Merits of the report
Lyon, the spokesperson for Perpetua Resources, said that the commissioned report contains numerous “flaws and inaccurate conclusions.”
“Bottom line, the argument that Idahoans will not benefit from our project and the more than $1.3 billion investment to be made in our state is neither based in facts nor reason,” Lyon said in an emailed statement.
Fereday said that the study is out there for the public to peruse and come to their own conclusions.
“(The Idaho Headwaters Economic Study Group) takes no official stance either way regarding the economic study,” Fereday said via email. “It stands by itself, and we made it available to the public, as was our mission from the beginning.”