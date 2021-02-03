The demand for the recently released COVID-19 vaccines continues to far exceed the supply. Idahoans 65 and older are able to start getting the COVID-19 vaccine this week, but you will have to make an appointment first and getting one can be challenging.
Those are just some of the obstacles facing health care providers and citizens desiring to obtain one of the two versions of COVID-19 vaccines currently approved by the FDA.
State officials last week launched a new COVID-19 vaccination information web page to help Idahoans more easily find information on when and where to get vaccinated and what to expect when they get their appointment. The new web page is healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
“The roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho is my number one priority, and we are doing everything we can to get people vaccinated as safely, quickly, fairly, and transparently as possible,” Governor Brad Little said in making the website announcement.
The website is the latest in actions being taken by the State of Idaho and its health districts to help facilitate the distribution of vaccines as supplies are received from the Federal government.
Last week Valor Health and the Emmett School District teamed up for a single-day mass vaccination clinic to hopefully clear the list of Tier 1 classified recipients and make way for the Tier 2 wave which started Feb. 1.
More than 160 Emmett teachers, substitutes, administrators and staff members voluntarily signed up for the first dose SOVID-19 vaccine during the day-long clinic provided by Valor Health at Black Canyon High School. A second dose will have to be administered in about four weeks. Overall, Valor Health staff administered 212 vaccines on Friday at the school complex.
Students were released from school on Friday as teachers and staff had an in-service day in their classrooms which also allowed those choosing to receive the vaccine to be able to do so at a single safe location.
According to Valor Health officials it was the largest immunization clinic Valor has done and the first out in the community rather than on their medical campus.
“We appreciate Valor Health, participants and our parents so this vaccine clinic could be held,” Emmett School District spokesperson Vickie Holbrook said. “Although students had a ‘distance learning’ day outside the classrooms, teachers and staff worked today many completing professional development training as well as receiving the vaccine.”
Valor Health is hopeful to be able to obtain enough vaccine supply in the coming weeks to be able to offer a similar clinic to the general public that falls into the Tier 2 priority classification. That may not be as feasible, however, due to additional guidelines provided by Health and Welfare in its revisions last week.
“The new standards are calling for any vaccines we receive to be administered within seven days,” Valor Health CEO Brad Turpen explained on Friday to the Messenger Index. “We are scheduled to receive about 100 vaccines a week and with that time limitation a clinic like today is less likely to take place here.”
Valor Health’s phone system has been swamped with calls for those desiring to get on a priority list. The Emmett health facility encourages those who are able to register online to access the Southwest District system at phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/ SWDH can also be reached at 208-455-5411. The line is open M-F, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Valley Family Health is also an enrolled provider in Gem County for the vaccine. They can be reached at 365-1065. Valley Family expects to receive between 30 and 50 vaccines each week.
While Gem County residents have only the two enrolled provider locations to seek the actual administration of the shots within the county – Valor Health and Valley Family Medicine – those are not the only choices available. The new State guidelines have put few restrictions on where residents can receive their vaccines. With many citizens working in different counties than where they reside it has been deemed reasonable to allow a more fluid administration procedure. That appears to also include some vaccine administrations across state borders where convenient for the recipient.
Southwest District Health and Central District Health which encompass ten counties of southwestern Idaho with many shared borders between the District however say that “residents are strongly encouraged to seek vaccine within the county they live in.”
In a joint release on Thursday the two public health districts explained that “vaccine doses are allotted by health district and must remain and be offered within that district.”
That statement is being taken locally as an appeal to stay within your health district if staying within your own county is not feasible. That would likely make Canyon County facilities the fallback for Gem County residents.
St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus last week announced that they would begin taking signups on Monday of this week, when the new stage begins. But both are asking that those who are 80 and over, or those who have serious medical conditions, go first.
Saint Alphonsus then subsequently announced that it was canceling appointments for this week due to an inadequate vaccine supply.
The health districts are openly informing potential vaccine recipients that vaccine providers may use prioritization efforts to serve those more vulnerable, first.
In SWDH’s six-county region of Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington Counties, an estimated 45,000 people now qualify for vaccine. The district is receiving around 3,000 vaccines a week for the counties it serves.
“The data clearly show that our 65 and older populations have the highest rate of hospitalization and death, and often times with pre-existing conditions. While age alone puts us at higher risk, other health conditions increase the potential for negative outcomes if a person becomes infected. Allowing community members at an elevated risk to go first will begin to offer some of our most vulnerable residents a chance at protection, just a bit sooner,” said Nikki Zogg, District Director for Southwest District Health.
Public health emphasizes the importance of honoring your vaccine appointment and asks that people not double-book appointments with multiple providers. People within Group 1 and Subgroup 2.1 are still eligible for a vaccine and are encouraged to seek an appointment.