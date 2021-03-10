Vaccine supplies to use in the efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 appear to increasing in Idaho and Gem County. The Center for Disease Control approval last week of a single dose vaccine option from Johnson & Johnson appears to be accelerating the distribution of the two previously approved two-dose vaccines.
While the single dose option appears to be coming to Idaho in a very limited amount, the Pfizer and Moderna version supplies are coming in at or above projected levels. The increased number of vaccines that have been administered has spurred the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) to make recommendations to speed up the progress through Group 2 and set standards for Group 3 qualifications.
CVAC is recommending a process for vaccinating Group 3 that alternates between age groups only, and people in certain age groups with at least one medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness as defined by the CDC. The recommendations would include essential workers not yet eligible for the vaccine under the Group 2 protocols.
The State of Idaho has introduced a new website strictly for the pre-registration of individuals desiring to get on the waiting lists for when they are eligible to obtain the vaccine.
“The ability for Idahoans to get a vaccine – should they choose to do so – is my top priority,” Governor Little said last week in announcing the new tool
Idahoans aged 65 and older who have not received the vaccine are encouraged to use this new system so they can get on the list and an enrolled provider in their area can contact them to schedule an appointment. The new statewide appointment reservation system can be accessed at: covidvaccine.idaho.gov.
Valor Health continues to take appointment requests at the Gem County Vaccine Waitlist site: valorhealth.org/covid-vaccination-information.
While vaccine administration issues continue to improve, the spread of the coronavirus continues to slow.
Southwest District Health reports that it continues to see declining incidence rates and decreasing positivity rates. Gem County joined three other SWDH counties in the gray level of the health alert system.
According to SWDH Gem County was “moved to the gray health alert level, due to a decreasing daily incidence rate and a low positivity rate. Gem County has a daily incidence rate of 0.75 daily cases per 10,000 people which is decreasing.”
Last week, SWDH confirmed the presence of the United Kingdom (UK) Coronavirus (COVID-19) variant in its jurisdiction. Laboratory testing identified the B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom on Dec 14, 2020 but is estimated to have emerged in September of 2020.
Epidemiologists at Southwest District Health are working to identify any close contacts who were possibly exposed to this person. The individual has met CDC guidelines to leave isolation, which means they are no longer able to spread the disease to others.