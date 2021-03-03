Weather delays from the previous week appear to have lessened and the flow of COVID-19 vaccines has improved to Idaho, and as a result expected delivery of supplies into Gem County has increased.
Last Friday, Valor Health moved a planned initial dose clinic from its medical campus in Emmett to the Emmett Fire Department due to weather. Valor has also added to their website a Gem County Vaccine Waitlist.
You can access it at valorhealth.org/covid-vaccination-information.
In addition to Valor, current locations for vaccine administration in Gem County are Valley Family Health, Bi-Mart Pharmacy and Southwest District Health. Additional options are expected shortly as an emphasis in completing the Tier 2 eligible candidates by the end of March has been expressed by state and local officials.
The spread of the coronavirus continues but at a greatly reduced rate in the last few weeks. Southwest District Health has moved some of its counties to a gray alert level but Gem County and Canyon County remain in the yellow level for at least another week.
Statistics for Gem County last week through the coronavirus.idaho.gov portal place the total number of individuals testing positive since a year ago at 1,697 with only ten new positive reports in the past seven days. Two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been reported in the county, bringing the official coronavirus related death toll in Gem County to 32.
While numbers are decreasing, health officials recommend that health safety precautions remain in effect with physical distancing, masking when not able to physically distance, and frequent hand washing recommended. The impact of new variants of the coronavirus detected now in Idaho remains undetermined at this point.