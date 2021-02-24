Efforts to make more vaccines available to meet consumer demands continue to be monitored and revised as the State of Idaho reports that over 210,000 individuals have been vaccinated with one of the two currently FDA approved doses. Those numbers may grow rapidly in the coming weeks as additional locations for the administration of the shots are added.
In Gem County supplies are starting to be distributed through some of the local pharmacies. Up until last week the available providers were limited to Valor Health and Valley Family Health. Last week Bi-Mart’s pharmacy began administering the shots. The local Albertsons is anticipating receiving shipments shortly though they have no confirmation of a start date. Other Albertsons pharmacies began administration a couple of weeks ago. Walgreens is not expecting to be involved in the process locally at least until later in the spring.
Southwest District Health also has some vaccine spaces available at its offices off Locust Street.
Distribution – how and to whom – continues to be a discussion point for the Governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee. Meeting on Friday the group sent additional recommendations for changes in who qualifies under the current Group 2 classification.
Most vaccine administration is currently limited to either Group 1 front-line workers or highly vulnerable medical risks who have not previously received the vaccine and now Group 2 — primarily those age 65 and older.
Southwest District Health (SWDH) cautions those waiting their turn.
“Because of limited supply, it will take several weeks to provide vaccine to everyone who qualifies every time we advance to a new stage of the CVAC’s priority tier,” the health district advised last week.
Weather conditions across the country have been cited as the reason for an apparent break in the supply chain last week. SWDH is confident that the supplies should resume on their expected distribution schedule this week.
The lag in supply has also created a back-log of appointments at local administration points.
Valor Health, which has administered an estimated 1,000 doses in Gem County to date, conducted a second-dose clinic at the Emmett Fire Station on Feb. 17. Their next clinic style event will be held on the Valor Health campus off Locust on Feb. 26. They anticipate 300 first dose vaccines will be administered at that time though their current waiting list exceeds that quantity so only those with confirmed appointments are likely to receive a shot.
The Gem County Vaccine Wait list is available on the Valor Health Website: valorhealth.org
Qualified participants will be added to the waitlist in order of submission. As supplies become available eligible participants will be notified by email from the County Emergency Operations with a scheduling link in Idaho PrepMod. Once scheduled, a confirmation email will be sent from Idaho PrepMod with all pertinent information.
Second doses for an estimated 430 school staff and those who participated in the Fire Station closed event clinics are scheduled to be administered March 5.
Valley Family Health is reporting that they currently have a substantial wait list as well and recommend that those desiring to get on that list should use their collective website: vfhc.org/en/. Valley Family has distributed nearly 1,000 vaccines at its various locations in Gem, Payette and Malheur counties to date.
Bi-Mart in Emmett is taking its appointment reservations by phone. While they had exhausted their supply last week, they are scheduled to receive enough vaccines to be able to administer about 20 per day. To get on the Bi-Mart waiting list you can call the pharmacy at 208-272-9454.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued a statement clarifying that “the vaccine is absolutely not mandated by local, state, or federal government, though private companies may impose vaccine requirements.”