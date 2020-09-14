Unhealthy Air Alert

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued a continuing air quality alert for the for the Treasure Valley.
The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday should bring mostly sunny conditions with light winds and a high near 90. Air quality is expected to be within the "Unhealthy" category.
Elevated smoke impacts from wildfires are expected to continue throughout the region. Hourly air quality values may range from the moderate (yellow) to very unhealthy (purple) with higher values in the morning and evening.
Local ordinance may prohibit outdoor open burning in your area. Please contact your local city/county office for additional information.
Unhealthy status means the following groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion:
- People with heart or lung disease
- Children and older adults
Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For additional information concerning the air quality forecast, contact the Boise Regional Office of the Department of Environmental Quality at 208-373-0550. Also available online at: deq.idaho.gov/air-quality/monitoring/daily-reports-and-forecasts/.